With the help of iCloud Photos, you can easily make your entire Photos library available on all Apple devices, including Macs, iPads, and iPhones. You can add, edit or delete photos on any device and see the changes on all of them in real-time.

However, there is one small process you will have to complete, which is to enable iCloud Photos onto your device.

So, without further ado, let’s learn how to access and view iCloud photos on your devices.

How to Access iCloud Photos?

Accessing your iCloud Photos on your devices is a fairly easy process. However, the steps might vary depending on your device. So, let us dive into learning how you can access your iCloud Photos on your PC, mobile, and Apple TV.

How to Access iCloud Photos on Your iPhone Device?

If you want to access iCloud Photos on your iOS device like iPhone and iPad, then here are some steps you can follow.

Head over to the Setting app. Tap on the Apple ID banner from the top section. Select the iCloud option.

Under the Apps Using iCloud section, tap on Photos. Finally, enable the toggle for iCloud Photos.

To view your iCloud photos,

Head over to your Photo apps. Navigate to the library section. You can now view iCloud photos through days, months, or years. ﻿Alternatively, you can also go to the search bar and enter keywords like People or Places.

How to Access iCloud Photos From Mac?

With Mac devices, you can easily access iCloud photos. However, you will have to give the device access to iCloud. You can either configure through the iCloud settings or go through the Photo app’s settings.

Here are the step-by-step guides you can follow.

On iCloud Settings

Navigate to the top menu bar and click on the Apple Logo. Select the System Preferences option. Click on the Apple ID icon. From the left panel, click on the iCloud option. You will see a list of applications that you can sync with iCloud. Now, check the box for Photos.

On Photo Settings

Open your Photos application on your device. Head over to the menu bar and click on Photos. Select the System Preferences option. Switch over to the iCloud tab. Check the box for iCloud Photos.

Now, open the photo application on your device. From the left panel, go through the library section to view your iCloud photos. You can also search or navigate through each section like Places, People, or Recents to view certain images quickly.

How to Access iCloud Photos on iCloud.com?

iCloud also has a designated website that allows you to access all files that are synced into your iCloud account. Here is how you can access it.

Navigate to the iCloud website. Enter your login credentials and sign in to your account. From the home screen page, select the Photos option. Here you can see the photo library, recent photos, favorites, and even recently deleted photos from iCloud.

How to Access iCloud Photos on Windows PC?

The iCloud feature is specifically designed for Apple devices to make the syncing process more convenient. But, you can still access iCloud photos even if you’re on a Windows PC. However, you will have to download the iCloud application through the Microsoft Store.

Download the iCloud App from your Microsoft Store. Now, launch the iCloud App on your device. Enter your Apple ID and password and click on the Sign in button. A code will be sent to your iOS or macOS device for verification. Confirm and enter the code in the pop-up box. You will now be directed to the iCloud interface. Please make sure to check the box for Photos. Hit the Apply button to confirm your action.

To view your iCloud Photos,

Open up your File Explorer. From the left navigation panel, select the iCloud Photos option. Now, you can view all the synced photos into your iCloud account.

How to Access iCloud Photos From Android?

If you’re one of the few Android users who use iCloud to backup your photos, you’re still in luck. A few options are available for you to access iCloud photos from your Android devices.

Through iCloud.com

Open up your web browser and navigate to the iCloud website. Sign in to your iCloud account. You might be prompted to provide a verification code. Head over to your iOS or MacOS device signed with your iCloud account. Enter the verification code, and you’ll be directed to the iCloud Home page. Select the Photos application. Here, you will be able to access all the iCloud Photos.

Alternatively, you can also use third-party applications like Sync for iCloud to access your iCloud photos.

How to Access iCloud Photos on Apple TV?

If you’re on an Apple TV, you can also access your iCloud photos. To do so,

Navigate to the home screen. Open up the Settings app. Now, head over to the User and Accounts. Turn on the options for iCloud Photos and Shared Albums. Now, go to the Photos app to view your iCloud photos.

Related Questions

Does iCloud Backup my Photos?

There is a significant difference between the backup and sync. With iCloud, you can only sync files. So, it is not considered a true backup. This is because when you delete a photo from iCloud, it will also get removed from all your other devices.

Can I Recover Deleted Photos on iCloud?

Yes, you can still recover deleted photos on iCloud. To do so,

Head over to your iCloud.com and click on the Photos. Now, from the left panel, go to the Recently Deleted section. Select the photo and click on Restore from the top-right corner.

But, please be advised that after crossing the 30-day mark, you cannot retrieve the image from even your recently deleted folder.