When you remotely connect to your Macbook, you have complete control over the computer. This provides a convenient way of transferring files to and fro between your systems, as you could simply drag and drop the document on the required device.

If you are ever in dire need to access your Macbook remotely from another computer, macOS provides you with multiple features to do so. Whether your devices are connected to the same network or configured differently, it’s possible to access them remotely.

So, in this article, we’ll guide you through all the methods to access your Macbook remotely from a different computer.

How to Access Macbook Remotely?

There are plenty of third-party applications that work on bridging a connection between your devices for remote access. But, in this guide, we’ll look at all the built-in macOS tools at your disposal.

On a Mac, the remote access feature makes use of the Screen Sharing application. You can configure the right setting for your computer from the System Preferences window. But make sure that both your Mac computers are connected to the same network. The steps to do so are detailed below.

Using Remote Management

The Remote Management feature on a MacOS makes use of your host computer’s IP address to connect to another system. For this, you first have to configure your Mac 1 in order to allow your 2nd Mac to remotely access it. So,

Follow these steps on your first Mac.

Click the Apple menu. Select System Preferences. Go to Sharing. Select Remote Management from the left panel.

Choose to Allow access for Only these users and click ‘+’ to add new users to access.



Giving access to All users allows you to access all administrator users of this computer. On a window that pops up, choose whether you want these users to only Observe or fully Control this computer.



Alternatively, if no window pops up, click on Options and configure these settings. Finally, underneath Remote Management: On, take note of your device’s address.



Follow these steps on your second Mac.

On your second Mac, press Command + Space to bring up the Spotlight. Type and enter Screen Sharing. On the Connect To text field, enter the address on your 1st Macbook.

Then, click Connect. Enter the username and password that you use to log in to your 1st Macbook. Hit Sign In, and voila, you’re now able to remotely control your 1st computer.

Using Remote Login

Remote login establishes a connection between two computers using the SSH protocol. This mostly lets you run a single application remotely. So, if you want to make changes to the host computer by passing commands through the terminal, you could use the Remote Login feature.

For this, follow these steps on your first Mac:

Click the Apple menu. Select System Preferences. Go to Sharing. Select Remote Login from the left panel.

Choose to Allow access for either All users or Only these users. If you choose Only these users, click the ‘+’ sign to add the user.

And if you want to give this user(s) full disk access, select the option to Allow full disk access for remote users. Finally, note the address underneath Remote Login: On.



Follow these steps on your second Mac:

On the second Mac, press Command + Space to open the Spotlight. Type and enter Terminal. Enter the 1st Mac’s address.

Enter your password to continue. Voila, you’re now remotely logged in to your first Mac.

What About Remote Access Through Different Networks?

For those of you wondering, there is a method to remotely access your computer via different networks as well. That is, the Screen Sharing feature uses the VNC protocol and can hence, link two computers even if they’re not connected to the same network.

Screen Sharing displays the host computer’s entire GUI. You can also remotely control the host’s peripherals, like the keyboard and the mouse. So, here’s how you use this feature:

Follow these steps on your first Mac:

Click the Apple menu. Select System Preferences. Go to Sharing. Select Screen Sharing from the left panel.

Choose to Allow access for either All users or Only these users. If you choose Only these users, click the ‘+’ sign to add the user.

Finally, note the address underneath Screen Sharing: On.



Follow these steps on your second Mac:

On your second Mac, click Go on the Finder menu. Then, Connect to Server. Enter your 1st Mac’s address as the Server Address.

Then, click Connect. Choose to connect As a registered user. Enter the name and password on your 1st computer. Finally, hit Connect.

Related Question

How to Know if Another User is Remotely Accessing My System?

If you have security concerns or just want to be notified when a user is remotely accessing your computer, you can enable a particular option for just that.

That is, if you enable the remote management status from the computer settings, you’ll see a ‘Monitor’ icon on your menu bar whenever someone is accessing your system.

So, for this,