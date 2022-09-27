How to Add and Access Spotify to Hulu?

With the release of Spotify Premium Student with Hulu plan, you can now stream both services with just one billing. So, if you are a student, you can subscribe to the plan. Similarly, you can also add Hulu to your Spotify account if you already have both accounts separately.

But activating and accessing Spotify with the Hulu plan can confuse beginners. Therefore, in this article, we will guide you on how to do it with simple steps.

How to Add Spotify to Hulu?

You can add Spotify to Hulu only on the Spotify Premium Student account. But, if you do not have a Premium Student account, you can sign up for it and activate Hulu. Moreover, if you already have an account, you can directly move on to activating Spotify with Hulu.

If you are a student, you can try using the step below to create and activate your Spotify with Hulu account.

Sign Up for Spotify Premium Student

To be eligible for the Spotify Premium student plan, you must be a student still enrolled in the University. Spotify has mentioned students must be above 18 years. Most importantly, to subscribe to this plan, you must verify that you are a student.

Here are the steps to sign up for a Spotify Premium student account. You can perform the steps only on a web browser.

Open web browser on your PC or mobile Then, launch Spotify Premium Plan Website Choose Student Plan and click on Get Started

You will be redirected to Spotify Log-in page Choose Sign Up for Spotify

You can either Sign Up with Facebook or with your Email address Follow the prompted instructions to sign up for an account Now, you must Verify that you are a student. Fill out the required details on the form to verify. Again, follow the on-screen instructions to get a premium subscription for students.

Activate Spotify with Hulu

After you create your Spotify Premium students account, you can now activate Hulu on your Spotify account. Similarly, these steps also apply to users already having a Student Premium account. Follow the given steps below.

Launch Spotify with Hulu and Showtime plan website on the browser Then, click on Go to your services. You might be prompted to enter your Spotify credentials to access the Account Overview section

Scroll down to the bottom and click on Activate Hulu option



How to Add Spotify to Hulu if You Have Both Hulu and Spotify Premium Student Accounts Separately?

If you already have a separate Hulu and Spotify premium student account, you can still activate Hulu. But, there are a few requirements you need to check first.

You must ensure that a third party does not bill your Hulu account. If it is, you need to cancel it immediately.

You must have an ad-supported Hulu account billed directly through Hulu.

Your Hulu account must be free of premium add-ons such as HBO.

Your email linked with both Hulu and Spotify accounts must be the same. So, in case you signed up with a different email, you must change it.

On your web browser, launch Spotify website Then, sign in to your Spotify Premium for Students account On Account Page, locate Account Overview Click on Activate Hulu

Then follow the prompted process to activate Hulu

How to Access Spotify With Hulu?

Once you have activated Hulu on your Spotify account, you need to link them together to access it. But, you must note that Hulu will not appear on your Spotify app after linking. Instead, you can access the contents through their app or website individually. But, you will be charged only one bill for using both services.

Check out the steps for it below.