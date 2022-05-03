Adding multiple columns to a text-heavy document helps make the content easier to read and is a neat way to keep your text organized.

With Google Docs, you can easily replicate a similar column layout to one seen in most newspapers and magazines, as it is a built-in feature. Also, adding columns is a quick process that will require a few seconds of your time.

So, in this guide, let us explore the different methods of how you can add a column in Google Sheets in more detail.

How to Add a Column in Google Docs on Pc?

Google Docs has a built-in feature to add columns to your docs through the Format menu. However, you are only limited to adding three columns with this option.

If you want to add more columns to your docs, there is still no need to worry. We have mentioned a quick workaround solution for this issue in the below section of this article.

Through Format Menu

As mentioned above, Google Docs has a built-in function that makes it easy to change your long paragraph texts into separate columns. This method makes it easier for the reader to skim and assess the context of your document.

Here are some steps you can follow to add a column from the Format menu option.

Open the Google Docs you want to edit. Navigate to the menu bar and click on Format. Select the Columns option and from the drop-down menu, choose between the number of columns you want. The maximum number of columns you can make through this menu is 3. If you want to edit or adjust the spacing of the columns, then click on the More Options. Here, you can choose between the number of columns you want to add and the line spacing between each column. If you want to add a line between the columns, please ensure you check the box for this option. After making the formatting changes, click on the Apply button to confirm your action.



Note: If you only want to create columns in certain paragraphs, you must first highlight the text and follow the above steps.

How Do I Type in Another Column in Google Docs?

If you want to switch your current text paragraph and move it to the next column, you will have to add a column break to your preferred text section. To do so, here are some steps you can follow.

First, place your cursor where you would like to end the text. Head over to the Insert menu and select the Break option. From the drop-down menu, click on Column Break. Now, your text cursor will automatically be shifted to the next column.

Insert a Table

An alternative workaround method you can apply to achieve the same column layout is to insert a table to your docs page. So, if you don’t mind the in-between lines, this method can be an effective way to put your text into column formats.

Additionally, you can add as many columns as you desire for your document from this method.

Here is a step-by-step guide you can follow.

Head over to the menu bar and click on the Insert option. Select the Table option and from the drop-down menu, select your preferred column number. Columns are the horizontal boxes shown in the table preview. The table will now automatically insert into your docs. Here, adjust the columns to fit your page, or you can configure it according to your liking. Now, you will just have to add your text to each of the columns.

Note: The maximum amount of rows and columns you can add through the table menu is 20. But, if you want to add more columns, right-click on the table and select the Insert Column Left or Right option

How To Add A Column In Google Docs on Mobile?

There is no direct method allowing you to add a column in Google Docs like the PC version for mobile users. However, you can use the inserting a table workaround method to imitate the column layout.

Here are some steps you can follow.

Launch the Google Docs app from your android or iPhone device. Locate and select the docs file you want to edit. Tap on the Edit icon that resembles a pencil from the bottom-right corner. Head over to the top-right corner of the screen and tap on the plus (+) icon. Now, tap on the Table option. Choose between the number of columns you want to add to the docs by tapping the up arrow. Finally, tap on the Insert Table button to confirm your action.

Related Questions

How to Remove Columns in your Google Docs?

Removing columns from your docs is as easy as creating one. So, here are some steps you can follow.

Navigate to the menu bar and click on the Format option. Select the Column option. From the drop-down menu, select the one-column option. Alternatively, you can click on the More Option and manually adjust the column number to one. Hit the Apply button to save changes.

If you have created a table, then deleting a column is an even easier process. Simply right-click on the column you want to delete and select the Delete Column option.

Can I Remove Only a Specific Column From Google Docs?

If you have inserted a table, you can easily delete a specific column from your docs. However, if you have added columns through the Format menu, you can’t delete only a particular column from the layout.

How to Add a Column in Google Slides?

If you want to add a column in Google Slides, then it is a fairly straightforward process. It will only require you to change the slide layout. Here are some easy steps you can follow.

Open up the Google Slide you want to edit. From the left panel, select the slide to which you want to add the column to. Head over to the menu bar and click on Slide. Select the Apply Layout option. From the drop-down, choose the Title and Two Column option. Your slide will now automatically change into a two-column layout.

However, if you want more than two columns in your presentation, you will have to insert a table. To make formatting changes easier, we suggest you change your Slide layout to either Blank or a Title Only layout. After doing so, Here are some steps you can follow.