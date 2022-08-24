How to Add a Page in Google Docs?

Adding another page to your Doc file is a good way to format and separate contents between pages. Breaking a page creates a new page, and doing so is simple.

All you have to do is toggle a few keys, and you’ll have a whole new page added to your document.

How to Add a Page Break in Google Docs?

Here, we will mention how you can use a page break to add a page to your Google Docs. Page break is used to add a new page to your document. You can do it on both your computer and mobile.

On PC

Go to Google Docs and open your document. Place your cursor right after the word where you want to add another page. Tap on the Insert option on the ribbon tab. Scroll down and click on Breaks.

Select Page Break.



You can also press Ctrl + Enter keys to add a page break using shortcut keys. Press the Command + Enter keys for MacBooks.

On Mobile Phone

Open the Google Docs application. Tap on your document. Press on the Pencil icon.

Tap on the Plus (+) icon on the top right corner.

A table covering half of your screen appears. Scroll down and tap on Page break.



To view whether the page break is added or not, you should format the document to print layout.

Tap on the Pencil icon and press the Three Dots icon.

Enable Print Layout.



You can also continuously press the Enter/Next key until another page forms if your page break isn’t working.

Other Alternative

You can also use the section break to obtain the similar functionality of a page break. However, the section break is mostly used when you need to separate the sections rather than the whole page.

Let’s check how to use the section break variation to obtain a page break.

Next Page Break

This break is similar to a page break. However, it creates a new section on the next page. Next page break is a type of section break which lets you add a section break following a new page.

Click on the Insert tab. Scroll down and select the Break option.

Click on Section Break (Next Page).



How to Delete a Page Break in Google Docs?

If you are wondering how to delete a blank page on Google Docs, you can do it using the keys the same way you did when you created the page. The only difference is that you will be pressing on the Backspace or Delete key until the page disappears.

Place the cursor at the bottom-most line of the blank page. Your cursor might stay up if there isn’t any space created on the page. Press the BackSpace key. If the page doesn’t get removed with a single press, keep pressing this key until it disappears.

What is the Difference Between Page Break and Line Break in Google Docs?

Unlike other breaks, you don’t have any button options on Google Docs to create a line break or a paragraph break. However, you can create one using the shortcut keys on your keyboard. A line break is basically a new line within the same paragraph.

In most word processors, when you press the Enter key once you’re done writing a paragraph, it creates a new paragraph.

But in the case of Google Docs, you need to press the Enter key twice to create a page break and press the Enter key once to create a line break. You can also use the Shift + Enter key to create a line break; it works the same.