We often get asked to add our signatures on documents. It can be quite challenging and time-consuming when we can’t find a way. Especially, when there is a deadline to send back the document. I have undergone that situation too.

Don’t worry! You can sign your signature on snap using the “Draw with Touch” tool on Microsoft Word. You can also insert a handwritten signature if you wish. So, without further ado, let’s learn how to add a signature in Word.

How to Add a Signature in Word

You can add both handwritten or digital signatures on Microsoft Word. You can insert an image or sign your signature in the Word docs itself. Below, we have compiled various ways to add signatures on your PC or mobile. So, please go through the article.

Add Handwritten Signature

Many users still tend to prefer handwritten signatures over scribbling a digital signature. So, if you’re one of them, you can insert images both on your PC and mobile from the Insert Tab. Please follow the given steps.

On Windows

On a piece of white paper, Sign your Signature Use scanner tools from your mobile to Scan your signature Crop the image to adjust the Size and save the image. The image file format must be jpeg, png, gif, and BMP Transfer image to your Windows Then, go to your Word file and place your cursor where you want to add signature From the menu, Navigate to Insert > Pictures > This device

Choose your Signature Image and Save your word document

On Mac

On a piece of white paper, Sign your signature Scan the signature with scanner tools on your mobile and adjust the Size Save the image on jpeg, png, gif, and BMP file format Transfer the image to your Mac Then, open your Word file Go to Insert Tab > Pictures > Pictures from File

Locate and add your Signature Image Save your word document

On Mobile

There can be instances when you need to add a signature on your mobile. You might not have a laptop or PC at the moment. But you don’t have to worry as you can easily add it on your mobile. Check out the given steps.

Draw your signature on a piece of white paper Using scanner tools, Scan the signature Crop the image and save it on jpeg, png, gif, and BMP file format Then, go to your Word docs and place the cursor where you want to insert signature On top of your screen, tap on the Edit icon Tap on Home to view other Tab

Select Insert > Pictures (On Android go to Insert > Pictures > Photos)

Choose your Signature image, adjust the Size Save your word file

Add Digital Signature

Digital Signatures have been a go-to signature for everyone these days. Usually, people prefer such signatures to sign any documents quickly. Please find different ways you can use to add a digital signature in Microsoft Word.

Using Stylus or Touch Screen Pen

If you use a device that supports a stylus or touch screen pen, then adding signatures can be done in a snap. You can sign your signature using the Drawing with touch feature on Microsoft Word. Please follow the given steps.

On Mobile or Tablets

To add your signature on Word using a touch screen or stylus pen, follow the given steps.

Open your document in Word On the top of your screen, next to the reverse icon, tap on the Edit icon Tap on Home Select Draw > Start Inking

Choose your Inking brush and start signing your Signature with your touch screen pen Save the Word

Note: Please Save the Word document with a digital signature in PDF to prevent losing your signature. The Hide link feature on Microsoft will hide the signature you’ve just signed using an inking brush.

On PC

For users having a PC that supports a touch screen pen, follow the steps to add signatures on Word.

On your Word document, put your cursor where you want to add a signature Go to Draw Tab > Draw with Touch

Select your preferred Drawing tool, Colour, and Thickness. Then, Sign your signature using the stylus pen Save the Word docs

Using Paint

If you don’t have a device supporting a touch screen or stylus pen, then you can use a paint app on your PC to add digital signatures. You can draw a signature, save as an image, and insert it into Word. Follow the given steps.

Open Paint app on Microsoft Windows Sign your signature using the brush and save it as a jpeg, png, gif, or BMP format Then, go to Microsoft Word, put your cursor where you want to add signature and navigate to Insert Tab Select Pictures > This Device

Locate your Signature and Add Crop your Image and Save the Word file in pdf

Using Third Party-tools

Another way to add digital signatures to your word file is using third-party tools. There are various third-party add-ons you can choose to add a signature to. Please find the steps to install it on your Word below.

On your Microsoft Word, navigate to Insert Tab Click on My Add-ins Select Office Store for beginners (If you already have other Add-ins, go to Store Tab)

Type third-party signature tools of your choice. For Instance, Secured Signing for Word (You can choose any. I have mentioned the example for your reference) Then, click on Add Agree on the terms and Conditions and click on Continue Again, from the Insert Tab, click on My Add-ins and select the third-party tool you just installed Click Add, follow the Login procedures, and Insert Signatures on your document

How to Add a Signature Line?

If you want to add your name and title to your signature, there is a Signature Line on Microsoft Word. Check out the steps to use this feature.

Open Microsoft Word From the Insert Ribbon, in the text group, click on Signature Line

Enter your Name, Title, and Email and click on OK

Note: To sign in the Signature Line, you must have a digital ID on Microsoft Word.