We often get asked to add our signatures on documents. It can be quite challenging and time-consuming when we can’t find a way. Especially, when there is a deadline to send back the document. I have undergone that situation too.
Don’t worry! You can sign your signature on snap using the “Draw with Touch” tool on Microsoft Word. You can also insert a handwritten signature if you wish. So, without further ado, let’s learn how to add a signature in Word.
How to Add a Signature in Word
You can add both handwritten or digital signatures on Microsoft Word. You can insert an image or sign your signature in the Word docs itself. Below, we have compiled various ways to add signatures on your PC or mobile. So, please go through the article.
Add Handwritten Signature
Many users still tend to prefer handwritten signatures over scribbling a digital signature. So, if you’re one of them, you can insert images both on your PC and mobile from the Insert Tab. Please follow the given steps.
On Windows
- On a piece of white paper, Sign your Signature
- Use scanner tools from your mobile to Scan your signature
- Crop the image to adjust the Size and save the image. The image file format must be jpeg, png, gif, and BMP
- Transfer image to your Windows
- Then, go to your Word file and place your cursor where you want to add signature
- From the menu, Navigate to Insert > Pictures > This device
- Choose your Signature Image and Save your word document
On Mac
- On a piece of white paper, Sign your signature
- Scan the signature with scanner tools on your mobile and adjust the Size
- Save the image on jpeg, png, gif, and BMP file format
- Transfer the image to your Mac
- Then, open your Word file
- Go to Insert Tab > Pictures > Pictures from File
- Locate and add your Signature Image
- Save your word document
On Mobile
There can be instances when you need to add a signature on your mobile. You might not have a laptop or PC at the moment. But you don’t have to worry as you can easily add it on your mobile. Check out the given steps.
- Draw your signature on a piece of white paper
- Using scanner tools, Scan the signature
- Crop the image and save it on jpeg, png, gif, and BMP file format
- Then, go to your Word docs and place the cursor where you want to insert signature
- On top of your screen, tap on the Edit icon
- Tap on Home to view other Tab
- Select Insert > Pictures (On Android go to Insert > Pictures > Photos)
- Choose your Signature image, adjust the Size
- Save your word file
Add Digital Signature
Digital Signatures have been a go-to signature for everyone these days. Usually, people prefer such signatures to sign any documents quickly. Please find different ways you can use to add a digital signature in Microsoft Word.
Using Stylus or Touch Screen Pen
If you use a device that supports a stylus or touch screen pen, then adding signatures can be done in a snap. You can sign your signature using the Drawing with touch feature on Microsoft Word. Please follow the given steps.
On Mobile or Tablets
To add your signature on Word using a touch screen or stylus pen, follow the given steps.
- Open your document in Word
- On the top of your screen, next to the reverse icon, tap on the Edit icon
- Tap on Home
- Select Draw > Start Inking
- Choose your Inking brush and start signing your Signature with your touch screen pen
- Save the Word
On PC
For users having a PC that supports a touch screen pen, follow the steps to add signatures on Word.
- On your Word document, put your cursor where you want to add a signature
- Go to Draw Tab > Draw with Touch
- Select your preferred Drawing tool, Colour, and Thickness. Then, Sign your signature using the stylus pen
- Save the Word docs
Using Paint
If you don’t have a device supporting a touch screen or stylus pen, then you can use a paint app on your PC to add digital signatures. You can draw a signature, save as an image, and insert it into Word. Follow the given steps.
- Open Paint app on Microsoft Windows
- Sign your signature using the brush and save it as a jpeg, png, gif, or BMP format
- Then, go to Microsoft Word, put your cursor where you want to add signature and navigate to Insert Tab
- Select Pictures > This Device
- Locate your Signature and Add
- Crop your Image and Save the Word file in pdf
Using Third Party-tools
Another way to add digital signatures to your word file is using third-party tools. There are various third-party add-ons you can choose to add a signature to. Please find the steps to install it on your Word below.
- On your Microsoft Word, navigate to Insert Tab
- Click on My Add-ins
- Select Office Store for beginners (If you already have other Add-ins, go to Store Tab)
- Type third-party signature tools of your choice. For Instance, Secured Signing for Word (You can choose any. I have mentioned the example for your reference)
- Then, click on Add
- Agree on the terms and Conditions and click on Continue
- Again, from the Insert Tab, click on My Add-ins and select the third-party tool you just installed
- Click Add, follow the Login procedures, and Insert Signatures on your document
How to Add a Signature Line?
If you want to add your name and title to your signature, there is a Signature Line on Microsoft Word. Check out the steps to use this feature.
- Open Microsoft Word
- From the Insert Ribbon, in the text group, click on Signature Line
- Enter your Name, Title, and Email and click on OK
Note: To sign in the Signature Line, you must have a digital ID on Microsoft Word.