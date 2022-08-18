Apple’s AirPods have a compact and portable design. In a lot of ways, this comes in handy. But the design also increases the likelihood of it getting lost.

Luckily, Apple does provide reliable security services to prevent the loss and theft of AirPods. On the iPhone, you can track your AirPods using the Find My service.

This article will help you add your AirPods to the Find My service and find them if they get lost.

How to Add AirPods to Find My iPhone?

AirPods are added to the Find My service as soon as you pair them with your iPhone. But, you have to enable the Find My service on your Apple Device first using your Apple ID. It’s worth noting that you can’t do this with an Android or Windows device.

If your AirPods don’t show up in the Find My app, you can also do it manually.

Enable Find My Service

Now, to add AirPods to Find My iPhone, you have to make sure that the Find My service is enabled on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. You also need to turn on Find My Network and “Send Last Location” so that you can find your AirPods even when they’re offline. To do this on an iPhone/iPad and Mac, follow these steps.

On iPhone/iPad

Go to the settings app. Tap on your iCloud Account. Select Find My (For older iPhones running iOS 12 or lower, tap on iCloud and then select Find My iPhone/iPad.)

Tap on Find My iPhone/iPad and then turn on Find My iPhone/iPad. Additionally, enable Find My Network and Send Last Location as well.

On Mac

Click on the Apple logo on your menu bar. Select System Preferences. Click on System & Privacy and then go to the Privacy tab. Select Location Services. Click on the lock icon at the bottom-left part of system preferences. Authenticate yourself. Turn on both Enable Location Services and Find My. Now, go back to System Preferences. Click on Apple ID. Select iCloud and turn on Find My Mac. Next to Find My Mac, click on options and turn on Find My Network as well.

Pair AirPods

Now, to actually add your AirPods to the Find My service, you will have to pair it with your device. You can pair your Airpods by following these steps.

On iPhone/iPad

Open the Settings app. Select Bluetooth and turn it on. Open the AirPods case and keep it next to your device. Tap Connect and then tap on Done.

On Mac

Go to System preferences by clicking on the Apple logo on the menu bar. Then, click on Bluetooth. Open the Airpods case and keep them close to your mac. Press and hold the setup button on your AirPods case for about five seconds. In your mac, select your AirPods and click on Connect.

Turn on Find My Network For AirPods

Now, if you go to the Find My app on your device, you will be able to see your AirPods.

To make sure you can find the AirPods even when they’re offline, you have to turn on Find My Network for the Airpods. To do this,

Connect the AirPods to your iOS device. Open the Settings app. Go to Bluetooth and tap on the info icon next to your AirPods. Then, turn on Find My Network.



Also, if you’re using iPhone 12 or up with the AirPods 3rd Gen, Airpods Pro, or AirPods Max, you have the option to set up “Notify when left behind.” This will play a sound on your AirPods if you leave it behind. To set this up, follow these steps.

Open the Find My app on your iPhone. Tap on Devices or items. Select your AirPods. Tap Notify When Left Behind under notifications. Turn on Notify When Left Behind.

If you don’t see this option, it means that your device doesn’t support it.

How to Find Your AirPods Using Find My iPhone?

If you’ve set up the Find My service for your AirPods, you can use any other device to track it. On an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you can simply open up the Find My app. You will be able to see where your AirPods are on the Map.

You can also use the “Play Sound” option if you’re close to your AirPods. Even though you can’t turn on the Find My service on your Airpods without an Apple device, you can use the Find My service on Android as well as Windows. To use Find My on non-Apple devices, follow these steps.

Go to iCloud on a web browser. Log in to your Apple ID. Then click on Find My, and the AirPods will show up.

Since the tracking on AirPods doesn’t work the same way as in an iPhone, you have to keep in mind that your AirPods might be stolen. If the AirPods are reset and paired to another device, you can no longer track them because they’re connected to the other person’s iCloud. So, it’s best to be careful even with the Find My service.