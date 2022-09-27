How to Add an Image to Your Gmail Signature

Usually an email signature contains text, hyperlinks, serial number, and all the boring stuff. But what if you want to jazz it up a little? Can you add an image on your signature to give it your professional touch?

An image, such as your company’s logo, cover picture, or simply a picture of your team, can have a big impact on your recipient. Not only will they feel as if they are speaking with a human, but these visual representations can be an excellent way to build your brand.

How to Add Image to Existing Gmail Signature?

If you already have a gmail signature and want to add a few images to it, head on the settings page to edit it. Here, you can add multiple images to a signature or a single image to multiple signatures.

Open Gmail on your browser Click on the Settings icon at the top right corner of the page. Click on See all settings from the dropdown menu.

On the settings page, scroll down to the Signature section. If you have multiple signatures, click on the one to which you want to add the image. Skip if you have just one.

Click on the image icon at the bottom right corner of the textbox.

Click on the Upload tab.

Drag the image from other folders on your computer or Click on Select a file from your device. Click on the target image and click Open to open it.

Click on the image once it is uploaded to the signature and choose the size you prefer.

Scroll down and click on Save Changes.



Note: When you reach step 7, you can upload an image from a URL, your Google Drive, or an image file by clicking on the appropriate tab.

It is not possible to add images to your Gmail signature from your mobile. But, you can still send emails containing images on their signature. It is possible if you set the image-use on default from your computer.

How to Create a Gmail Signature With an Image?

Adding an image to your mailing signature is only possible if you already have the signature set up. You can create a Gmail signature using the methods mentioned below. Additionally, you can add more than one signature if you already have one.

Open Gmail on your web browser. Click on the gear icon at the top right corner. A drop-down menu appears. Click on See all settings from the dropdown menu.

Scroll down to the Signature section and click on Create new.

Enter a name for your signature and click on Create.

Fill in the textbox at the right with your name, contacts, or other messages.

At the bottom right corner of the textbox, click on the image icon.

Click on the Upload tab. Click on Select a file from your computer or drag the image from your computer.

Click on the target image and click Open to open it.

Click on the image once it is uploaded to the signature and select the size you prefer.

Scroll down and click on Save Changes after you finish.



Can You Hyperlink an Image in Gmail Signature?

The signature section allows you to add a hyperlink to the content of the signature. These include text, contact number, and images you insert. The method to add a hyperlink to your image in your signature is mentioned below.