Creating an outline is always a good idea, especially if you’re writing a longer article. While creating outlines can be an extra hassle, Google Docs has made it pretty easy for you. The online word processor registers headings and adds them as an outline; isn’t that amazing?

If you’re interested in adding outlines to your articles in Google Docs, we’re here to help! In this article, we will mention methods you can apply to add an outline in Google Docs, so keep reading!

How to Add an Outline in Google Docs?

You can add an outline to your document on Google Docs from the window opening the document. Head to Google Docs to open your document, then follow the methods listed below:

From Menu Bar

You can open the document outline from the menu bar of your document. Here are the steps you can follow to view the outline on an open document on Google Docs:

From the menu bar, head to the View tab. Choose Show outline from the list of options.



A sidebar will automatically appear on the left side of your document. You can view your outline under the OUTLINE section.

Use Shortcut

If you’re the one to remember shortcuts, you can easily enable and disable Outline view for your document on Google Docs. You can choose from two keyboard shortcuts to add an outline on Google Docs: Ctrl + Alt + A or Ctrl + Alt + H.

For Mobile Applications

Adding outlines isn’t only limited to the desktop version of Google Docs. You can also add the outline viewer on the mobile application of Google Docs.

Refer to these steps to view the outline of a document in the mobile application version of Google Docs:

Launch the Google Docs application. Open your document from the application. Select the three-dot menu on the top-right corner of the application window.

From the list of options, select Document outline.

Google Docs will open a pop-up from the bottom for you to view the outline of the article. Select the x sign on the window’s top-left corner to close the view.

Why is the Outline Section Empty?

Is the outline section empty even if your document isn’t empty? This is because you haven’t added appropriate headings to your document. Remember that formatting a normal text to look like a heading will still not be registered as a heading on Google Docs.

Follow these steps to change your normal text as a heading on Google Docs:

Open your document on Google Docs. Highlight your title. Under the menu bar, select the second drop-down menu from the left. From the list of options, choose Title.

Similarly, you can highlight the subheadings and use the same steps to add headings accordingly.

You may also use shortcuts to assign headings to normal text. Here are the shortcuts you can use for different headings on Google Docs: