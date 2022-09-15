Bookmarks make it easy to quickly access your favorite websites. But did you know you can bookmark websites on your iPhone too?

The bookmark feature is available for all the web browsers on your iPhone. However, the methods to add them are different in most of them. Luckily, you can use this article as a reference to learn how to add bookmarks on your iPhone.

How to Add Bookmark on iPhone?

Desktop browsers have a star button to bookmark a website that browsers on iPhones don’t. Nonetheless, you can use the settings menu in the browser on an iPhone.

On Google Chrome

Open Google Chrome. Open a target website that you want to bookmark. Click on the three-dot at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Click on Bookmark with a star icon on the right.



On Safari

Open Safari browser. Open a target website that you want to bookmark. Click the Share button from the bottom of the screen. (A square with an upward arrow)

Pull the share menu up and scroll down. Click on Add Bookmark.

Input a name for the bookmark and click Save.

On Firefox

Open the Firefox browser. Open a website you want to bookmark. Click on the three lines on the bottom right corner of the screen.

Click on Add with a star icon next to Bookmarks.



On Brave

Open Brave browser Open a target website that you want to bookmark. Click on the three-dot at the bottom right corner of the screen.

Scroll down and click on Add Bookmark.

Press Save from the top right corner.

On Edge

Open Edge Browser on your iPhone Open a website that you want to bookmark Click the three-dots icon at the bottom of the screen.

Click on Add to Favorites.



How Do I Import Bookmarks From My Desktop to My iPhone?

You can create a user profile in Google Chrome. These profiles have a sync feature. This enables you to sync your desktop’s profile with your iPhone’s. This will allow you to access bookmarks on your desktop from your iPhone.

So, follow the method mentioned below to access bookmarks from your Desktop to your iPhone.

On Desktop

Open the Chrome browser on your desktop. Click on the three dots on the top right corner of the window. Click on Settings.

Go to Sync and Google services > Manage what you sync.

Mark Sync everything. Or, mark Customize sync and enable Bookmarks.

On iPhone

Open Chrome on your browser. Click on the Profile icon at the top right corner of the screen.

Click on Sync.

Enable Sync Everything. Or, disable it and enable Bookmarks.

Click Done.

This method enables sync on both your devices. Afterward, you can access bookmarks on your iPhone from the bookmarks list on Chrome. If you use a different browser, you can export bookmarks from the browser to Chrome. Then, follow the method mentioned below.

How to Manage Bookmarks on iPhone?

There are some bookmarks that become stale over time and some that need updating. These bookmarks can be edited, deleted, renamed, or moved from the bookmark list. Please follow the steps mentioned below to edit or make changes to your bookmarks.

On Google Chrome

Open Google Chrome. Click on the three-dot at the bottom right corner of the screen. Click the Bookmarks icon (with a star icon)

Click the Mobile Bookmarks folder. Click on Edit at the bottom right corner.

Choose the files and folders you want to edit. Click More > Edit Bookmark. Or, Click the Delete button to remove the bookmark.

Change the Bookmark Name, Folder, or URL as you see fit.

Click Done.

On Safari

Open Safari Browser. Click on the Book icon at the bottom right corner of the screen. Again, click on the book icon to access the bookmark tab. Click on Favorites. Click on Edit at the bottom right corner.

Click the bookmark you want to edit. Or, Click the Red – icon and click Delete to delete the bookmark. Change the Bookmark name, URL, or location as you see fit.

Press Done on your keyboard. Again, click Done at the bottom right corner.

On Firefox

Open the Firefox browser. Click on the three lines on the bottom right corner of the screen. Click on Bookmarks. Click on Edit at the bottom right corner.

Click the bookmark you want to change. Or, Click the Red – icon and click Delete to delete the bookmark. Change the Bookmark name, URL, or location as you see fit.

Click Save at the top right corner. Again, click Done from the bottom right corner.

On Brave

Open Brave browser Click on the three-dot at the bottom right corner of the screen. Click on Bookmarks > Mobile Bookmarks. Click the pencil icon at the button right corner to edit.

Click the bookmark you want to change. Or, Click the Red – icon and click Delete to delete the bookmark. Change the Bookmark name, URL, or location as you see fit.

Click Save at the top right corner. Again, click Done from the top right corner.

On Edge