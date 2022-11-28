Whether you purchased a Kindle or received it as a gift, it may not have many preloaded books in it. So, you may want to add new books to the device. But can you add downloaded books to your Kindle?

Well, if you are already an Amazon user, adding books to your Kindle is easy and quick. You can buy books from the store and send them to your device or transfer the existing files from your PC. Besides, there are also ways to add your non-Amazon books. Let’s check each of them below.

How to Add Books to Kindle?

If you already have purchased books on your Amazon account, you can deliver them to your Kindle. However, if you do not have any books, you can buy them from the store. Moreover, you can also directly send file attachments to your Kindle Email.

Purchase from Kindle Store

If you are a beginner, you can purchase books directly from the Kindle Store. Then, choose Kindle as your delivery device. It is the quickest way to add books. You can access the store from your PC or Mobile browser.

Find out the steps given below.

Launch a web browser. Enter Kindle Store.

You can enter your preferred book name on the Search bar or browse through the lists. Open the Book. (You need to make sure the Book is in Kindle Format) Choose Deliver to your Kindle Library. Then, click on Buy now button.

Add From Amazon Account

If you have already purchased books on your Amazon account, you can transfer them to your Kindle. You can find the Deliver option on your Your Content and Devices menu. Then, choose your Kindle.

You can check out the steps given below.

On your web browser, launch the Amazon website. Sign in to your account.

Hover over Account & Lists menu at the top-right. Choose Content & Devices.

From the lists, Check the box for the books you wish to add to Kindle. Now, Click on Deliver to Device button at the top.

You can see lists of devices. Click on your Kindle.

Click on the Make Changes button.

Using Kindle Email

You can send books in supported file documents to your Kindle by email. But you must know your Kindle Email address first. You can either check from your Amazon account or Kindle device. Then, you can attach the file and share it via email. As long as they are in a supported format, you can also email non-Amazon books with this method.

Before you begin, you need to ensure that your Kindle Email Address is set as an Approved Address on your Amazon Account.

Here are the steps for it.

Open the Amazon web browser. Expand Account & Lists menu. Choose Content & Devices.

Go to Preferences tab.

Scroll to locate Personal Document Settings and click on it.

See if your email address is Approved. If not, click on Add a new approved e-mail address.

On the dialogue box, type your Kindle Address and choose Add Address.

Launch any Email Client. Then, compose New Email.

On To field, Enter your Kindle email address. Attach Books you wish to send on your email.

Tap Send button.

Transfer Books From PC

Another way to add books to your Kindle is by transferring them from devices. You can share your existing books in supported format to your Kindle using the USB cable. If the file is in an unsupported format, you might have to convert it before transfer.

Below, you can find out the steps for transferring downloaded Amazon books or Converted local books to Kindle for reference.

On your web browser, open the Amazon website. If prompted, Sign in your account.

On the upper-right, navigate to Accounts & Lists. Choose Content & Devices.

Now, you can see the lists of your purchased books. Highlight the book you wish to add and click on the More actions next to it.

Choose Download & transfer via USB.

Choose your Kindle and click on Download to confirm.

Now, connect the USB to your Kindle and PC. Then, wait for the PC to recognize your Kindle. On the file explorer, locate File and Right-click on it. Choose Copy.

Open Kindle on your PC. (You can also locate the device from This PC on Windows) Open the Documents folder. Right-click on the space and choose the Paste option.

Do not close the transferring files window. Wait until the process is complete. Finally, Eject your Kindle.

How to Add Books to Amazon Kindle App on Your Device?

You can purchase books from the Kindle Store with the same steps as above. Then, you can go to your app library on your PC or Mobile and access the purchased books.

Besides you can also share documents or books to your Kindle app. Here are the steps for different devices.

On Windows

Locate the book and Right-click on it. Choose Send to. Click on Kindle.





On Mac

Open Finder from the bottom dock. Locate the Book or file. Then, right-click on it. Click on Send to Kindle.

On Android

Find the book you wish to add on Kindle App. Tap on Share icon.

Choose Kindle App.

On iOS