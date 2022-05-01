Adding a border can be a great way to bring a seamless structure to your document pages. It emphasizes the text and can be a great approach to help capture the reader’s attention.

However, unlike Microsoft Word, the Google Docs tool does not have a built-in function allowing you to insert borders on the pages directly.

But, fortunately, there are still a few effective workaround methods you can apply to achieve the same results.

So, without further ado, let’s explore the different methods to add borders in Google Docs.

How to Add Border in Google Docs?

As mentioned above, there is no direct way to add borders to your docs pages. But, there are still a few methods you can apply to mimic the same results. You can either create a table and expand it to fit the page, add a text box/shape, or upload a border picture into your docs.

So, depending upon your preference, you can choose either of these options.

Let’s dive into learning about these methods in more detail.

Insert a Table

One of the easiest workaround methods for adding borders in Google Docs is to insert a 1×1 grid table from the Insert Menu. But, before you add the table to your docs, you might want to make a few changes to your page setup to get your desired border spacing.

Here is a step-by-step guide you can follow to add, adjust and make the necessary formatting changes to transform your table to look exactly like the borders on your docs pages.

Step 1: Decrease Page Margins

Navigate to the menu bar and click on File. Select the Page Setup option.

Now, change all the page margins to 0.25 inches. Click on the OK button to apply changes.

Step 2: Add a Table

Now, head over to the Insert menu. Click on the Table option. From the drop-down menu, insert a 1×1 table. Drag and adjust the table to fit into the docs page.

Step 3: Configure Table Settings

Right-click on the table. Scroll down and select the Table Properties option. Under the Color option, you can change the table border color and adjust the thickness accordingly to your preference. Now, copy and paste the created border throughout your docs pages.

Add Text Box

Another alternative method you can apply is to either add a text box or a shape through the Drawing option. But, please be aware that you cannot edit your text directly from the docs page.

If you want to make any further changes to the text, you will have to first select the text box or shape, and then click on the Edit button. And then you can make any required text changes.

Here are the steps to add a text box to your docs page.

Navigate to the menu bar and click on the Insert menu. Select the Drawing option and from the drop-down menu, click on the New option.

From the drawing menu bar, click on the Text Box icon. Alternatively, you can also insert shapes. Now, drag your cursor and click on the Grid box. A text box should automatically appear on the screen. To make formatting changes, select the text box and head over to the menu bar again. Here, you can adjust the border color, thickness, and style. Finally, click on the Save and Close button to save changes.

Insert Border Picture

If you are tired of the simple border and want to add a more customized design, you have the option to download unique border images from online websites. Websites such as PNGWing and PNGEgg offer a variety of border selections for you to choose from.

Here are some steps you can follow to add a border picture to your Google Docs.

Head over to the Google Docs you want to add the borders to. Navigate to the menu bar and click on the Insert menu. Select the Drawing option and choose New from the drop-down menu. From the drawing menu bar, click on the Image icon. Click on the Choose an image to upload button and locate your downloaded border. Once the border is inserted, click on the Text box icon from the menu bar and drag it inside the border. Now, type in your text. Lastly, click on the Save and Close button to apply changes.

How Do You Put a Border Around Text in Google Docs?

With Google Docs, you also can create borders in specific paragraphs. This method is a perfect way to highlight important sections or texts in your documents. Here is how you can do it.

Open up and navigate to your Google docs. Now, select the paragraph or text to which you want to add the border. Head over to the Format menu and click on the Paragraph Styles option. Now, from the drop-down menu, choose the Borders and shading option. From the pop-up window, select the positioning of the borders. Here, you can also change the color, design, and background color of your borders. After completing the formatting process, hit the Apply button to make changes.



If you want to remove the border, simply select the text, and from the same window, click on the Reset option.

Related Questions

Will the Added Border Replicate in the Following Docs Pages?

No, since you have applied the workaround method, you will not see the borders repeated on the other pages. To achieve the same structure, you will have to manually copy and paste the border frames to the following pages in your docs file.

How to Add Border in Word?

With Microsoft Word, you do not need to go through the long procedure of creating a border since it is a built-in feature in the application. But, for people who still do not know how to add borders, Here are some steps you can follow.

Open up your Word file. Head over to the menu bar and click on Design. Now, click on Page Borders.

From the Setting section, choose your preferred border option. You can also change the format by switching up the border thickness and color. You also have the option to apply the border to the whole or specific pages of the document. Finally, click on the OK button to apply the changes.

How to Add a Border in Google Slides?

To add borders in Google Slides, here are some steps you can follow.