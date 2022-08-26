How to Add Bullet Points in Excel (8 Possible Ways)

Bullets are an amazing way to list items neatly on your sheet. While using bullets is easy in other Office programs like Word and Powerpoint Presentation, the same cannot be said for Excel. As Excel is a spreadsheet program, it isn’t convenient to use bullets.

Excel, however, has many options to add bullets to your workbook. We’ve got you covered if you want to add bullets to your sheets. In this article, we will list the methods you can refer to add bullets to your sheets.

How to Add Bullet Points in Excel?

The method of inserting bullets will vary depending on your need. You can add bullets from the ribbons to formula bars. Although there are multiple bullet designs you can choose from, we’ve included adding bullets for the ‘●’ design.

Add Bullets on Cells

This method will allow you to add bullets to each neighboring cell. Simply put, the method of inserting bullets is identical to word processors like Microsoft Word. This method is definitely for you if you want your bullet items to be on different cells.

Follow these steps to add bullets to each cell:

Select the items you want to add bullets for. On your keyboard, hit the combination Ctrl + 1 to open the Format Cell window.

Under Category, select Custom. Under Type, enter ● @

Click OK.

The selected cell items will be converted into a bullet list. To add to the list, simply enter the list item on the cell below the last list item, then hit enter. The item will automatically be converted into a bullet list.

Add the Bullet Symbol

If you want to add a bullet list inside a single cell, you can use this method. The bullet you add through this method is a symbol and will act as one, not a bullet. However, we’ll help you work your way around making the symbol act as a bullet.

Refer to these steps to add bullets as a symbol on MS Excel:

Select the empty cell you want to insert your bullet in. Head to Insert from the menu bar. Locate and select the Symbol option on the far right corner of the ribbon. In the Symbol window, enter the Character code as 2022 at the bottom of the window.

Click Insert.

The bullet will be inserted into your cell. To add a different element to the same cell, use Alt + Enter. You can either repeat this step to re-add the bullet or copy the bullet symbol and paste it before adding a different element.

Use Shortcut

You can use a shortcut to add bullets to your worksheet. However, this feature is exclusive to users with a Numeric keyboard. A Numeric keyboard has an additional number pad on the keyboard.

If you have a Numeric keyboard, you can use the Alt + 7 shortcut to insert a bullet on your worksheet.

Use Formula

Users can add special formulas in Excel to prompt the program to carry certain commands out. There is also a formula to add the bullet character on Excel using the CHAR () function. Follow these steps to use the CHAR function to add the bullet symbol in Excel:

Select an empty cell on the workbook. Head to the formula bar and type =CHAR (149). Drag the cell to copy the symbol depending on the number of items on your list.

Select a new cell and head to the formula. Use the Ampersand operator to combine the bullet symbol and your list item in this format:

=(cell with bullet symbol)& “ ”&(cell with first list item) On the combined cell, place your cursor on the bottom right corner of the cell. When your cursor changes to +, drag it to use Flash Fill. Flash Fill will automatically sense the pattern and fill the corresponding cells. Your list items will have the bullet symbol in front of them.

Change Font Name

You can use Wingdings font to add characters to your Excel sheet. The Wingdings font also has the bullet character you can use to list your items on your workbook. If you wish to use characters that appear as bullet points on your sheet, follow these steps:

On an open Excel workbook, head to the Home tab from the menubar. Locate the Font section and select the drop-down menu for the font name. Enter the font name Wingdings and hit enter on your keyboard. Select the cell you want to insert the bullet and enter the ‘l’ key from your keyboard. (L in lowercase)

Add Bullets in Text Box

You can add comments on your Excel sheet by adding text boxes. Text boxes can also be used to elaborate on certain cell contents.

While you’d expect to add bullets from the Home tab like word processors, the option is not available in Excel. If you wish to add a text box and then insert bullets, follow these steps:

Open your workbook. Head to Insert from the menubar. Locate the Text section and select the Text box. Drag the cursor on your worksheet to size the text box. To resize the text box after you insert it, click on it and expand it through the anchor points. Right-click on the box and select the Bullets option. If you want to insert a different bullet, click on the fly-out menu and choose between bullets.

Excel will automatically add bullets to your text box.

Add Bullets in SmartArt

SmartArt is another way you can represent information outside a cell. In SmartArt, you can choose between designs with bullet points. If you wish to present your data attractively, you should try using SmartArt.

Use these steps to add a Smart Art to your Excel workbook:

Launch Excel to open your workbook. Hop on to the Insert tab. Locate the Illustration section, then select SmartArt.

On the Choose a SmartArt Graphic window, select List from the sidebar. Choose a design, then click OK.

Excel will insert the illustration into your workbook. You can start entering your data into the object.

Copy-Paste Bullet List

You can copy and paste bulleted lists from programs like Microsoft Word to Excel. Keep in mind that this option is only available for Office products. The information is pasted without bullets if you try copying and pasting bulleted lists from other programs like WordPad.