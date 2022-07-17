How to Add Email to iPhone and iPad?

You can access multiple email accounts on your iPhone and switch between them seamlessly. But, if you’re struggling to add email to your iPhone, we’re here to back you up.

This article right here is a thorough guide on how to add email to your iPhone. If for any reason you cannot add email to your iPhone, you will also get to learn ways to get yourself out of this mess.

How to Add Email to iPhone or iPad?

There are basically two ways you can add email to your iPhone. You can choose either one of them. If adding email to your iPhone automatically doesn’t work, try doing it manually or vice versa.

After you apply these steps, make your way to other fixes mentioned in the article. These fixes include checking the status of your internet connection, updating your iPhone, enabling IMAP, etc.

Adding Email to iPhone Automatically

If entering the email credentials step-by-step bores you, add email automatically to your iPhone. The direction below will guide you on how to do that.

Open Settings on iPhone. Go to Mail. Tap Accounts.

Then, select Add Account. Choose the Email provider you use like Google, Yahoo, etc.

Next, type in the email address and password. Tap Next, if it’s available, and allow the Mail to verify the email account. At last, tap Save, if the option is available.

Adding Email to iPhone Manually

There’s another way to add email to iPhone manually. In case, the automatic way didn’t work out for you, try this method. Here are the steps to add email to your iPhone on your own.

Navigate to Settings. Open Mail and select Accounts.

Now, select Add Account. Tap Other and select Add Mail Account.

Under New Account, fill in the appropriate boxes with your name, email address, password, and description too. Tap Next. Tap Done after Mail finishes setting up your email account once it finds the Email settings.

In case the Mail app does not succeed at finding your Email settings, you can do it on your own. Here’s how.

Tap Next. For the new account, select either IMAP or POP, depending on your email provider. For instance, you can use either one for Gmail as it’s compatible with both IMAP and POP. Type in the correct information in the blank fields under Incoming Mail Server and Outgoing Mail Server.

Now, hit Next. Ensure the email settings are accurate. Then, select Save to finish. In case the settings are not accurate, you’ll be notified to edit them.



Note: If you lack the information regarding the Incoming and Outgoing Mail Server, you can look it up over the internet. Or, contacting your email provider could also help you out with this.

Why Can’t I Add Any Email?

There may be multiple causes why you’re not being able to add email to your iPhone. Lagging internet connection Outdated iOS Background processes slowing down iPhone Conflict between customized settings and the Mail app Disabled IMAP in Gmail settings

How to Fix iOS not Adding Email?

You can’t succeed to add email to your iPhone for a lot of reasons, as mentioned earlier. The suggested measures in this article will help you to get around the issues that come up when adding email to iPhone.

Check the Status of Internet Connection

Without a solid internet connection, you cannot add email to your iPhone. So, direct your attention to see whether your network connection is stable, be it Wi-Fi or cellular data.

If you’re using a cellular network, look at your iPhone’s carrier network icon on the status bar to check the internet speed. Or, look at the Wi-Fi icon on your iPhone if it’s connected to Wi-Fi.

Update the iPhone

You may, sometimes, not be able to add new email addresses to your iPhone’s Mail app. In that case, see if updating your iPhone helps. Also, to ensure your iPhone updates on a regular basis, turn on automatic updates. Here’s how you can do that.

Navigate to Settings. Select General. Then, tap Software Update.

Tap Automatic Updates. Now, turn on Download iOS updates and Install iOS updates.



Restart Your iPhone

Your iPhone can slow down with all the apps running in the background. The sluggish response can prevent the Mail app to add email to your iPhone. A quick fix like restarting your iPhone can be the answer to this problem.

The process of restarting your iPhone varies with the iOS version. The shown steps tell you how to restart iPhone X and newer versions.

Press and hold either side or volume button on the iPhone. Continue it until the power-off slider shows up. Now, drag the slider to turn off the phone.

Wait for around 30 seconds. Then, press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears to turn the phone back on.

Set Settings Back to Default

Sometimes, the customized settings on your iPhone may run into conflict with the Mail app. As a result, you may not be able to add email to your iPhone.

You can solve this issue in five easy steps.

Navigate to Settings. Select General. Thereafter, tap Transfer or Reset on iOS 15. For iOS 14 or older versions, tap Reset.

Then, choose Reset all settings.

Enter your passcode, if asked to do so.

Once you set your iPhone’s settings back to default, try adding email to your iPhone to see if it works this time.

Enable IMAP in Gmail

If you’ve been trying to add your Gmail account to your iPhone but failing miserably, check if you have enabled IMAP. To do this, you’ll need your computer.

Open Gmail on your computer. Select Settings. Click See all settings.

Choose Forwarding and POP/IMAP, next to the Add-ons. Scroll down to IMAP access. Then, select Enable IMAP. Select Save changes.



Change Your Default Email

You can change your default email on your iPhone without much effort. All you need to do is follow the steps shown below.

Open Settings. Tap Mail. Select Default Account. Then, choose the email address you would like to set as default.

Temporarily Disable Email on iOS

You can briefly turn off certain emails on your iPhone if you’re not using them. Or else, the Mail app can drain the battery of the iPhone by constantly checking for new mail on every email account.

Disabling email on your iPhone requires you to take the following steps.

On Settings, tap Mail. Select Accounts.

Tap the email account you want to disable or turn off. Then, slide the toggle button, next to Mail, to turn it off briefly.



Delete Email Accounts on iPhone or iPad

Adding multiple email accounts on your iPhone has its own perks. But, at times, it can be tedious to get to one specific email account from the existing ones. Or, there may be email accounts that you don’t use that often.

In that case, you can delete email accounts on your iPhone.