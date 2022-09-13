How to Add Friends on Discord? 3 Ways to Do It

Discord is a great community platform for making new friends. Through many servers, you can easily add new or old friends. Similarly, there are multiple ways to add someone in Discord. You’ll only need a Discord tag, which consists of your username and a discriminator for that purpose.

Aside from Discord tags, you can also add them through Bluetooth connections or your phone number. Let’s see how you can add your friends on Discord in a few simple steps.

How to Copy the User’s ID to the Clipboard?

Before sending a friend request on Discord, ensure you already have their username and tag to add them. The best way to not get jumbled with letters on the username is by copying and pasting the User Tag directly to the search bar. Ask your friend to send you their username. You can tell them to follow these steps if they don’t know how to do it.

For PC

Open Discord and click on your Profile. A tab appears. Move your cursor to the user ID. Copy icon appears next to it. Click on it. The ID gets copied to the clipboard.



For Phones

Open Discord and go to your Profile tab. Tap on the Username. The ID will get copied to the clipboard.



How to Add a Friend on Discord?

There are multiple ways you can send friend requests on Discord. Let’s look through all the methods.

Using Discord ID

A Discord ID consists of a username and a tag. You will need this ID to add your friend on discord.

On PC

Open Discord. Go to Direct Messages by clicking on the Discord icon on the top left of your screen. Click on the Friends option right above the list of your chat history starts.

Click on the Add Friend option in green at the top.

Click on the search bar and press the Ctrl + V keys. Or, type the ID on the bar. It should be in Username#0000 format. Click on the Send Friend Request button.



On Phone

Open Discord. Tap on the Friends icon at the bottom. Tap the Add icon on the top right.

Enter the Discord ID. It should be in Username#0000 format. Tap the Send Friend Request Button.



You can use this option if the friend happens to be someone you met on a Server and wants to be friends on Discord.

Using Nearby Scan

Nearby Scan lets you add people that are near you. This feature uses WiFi and Bluetooth to scan friends near you. This is a great option if you want to add your existing friend to Discord with whom you’re hanging out. To use this feature, your friends should also follow the same steps. However, this feature is only limited to phones. You won’t be able to find this option on your desktop.

Open Discord. Go to the Friends tab. Tap on the Add icon. Select the Nearby scan option.

Turn on Bluetooth to scan people nearby.

Tap on the Start Nearby Scanning button.

Your friend’s username appears. Press the Send button.





Using Find Your Friends

You can use the “Find your friends” option to sync your contacts, where you can add friends who have synced their number on Discord. Both you and your friend should enable this feature to be able to add each other. If your friend has not turned it on, you might not see them in the suggestion tab.

Before we get into the steps, ensure you have synced your phone number to your discord account. Steps 7, 8, and 9 might not appear if you’ve already added a phone number to your discord account.

Open Discord. Go to the Friends tab. Press the Add icon on the top right.

Select the Find your friends option.

Select the Allow contacts to add me option if you want others to add you. Tap on Get Started. If you see the Open settings option, go to Settings and allow contact access for Discord.

Then, type the name on the bar you want to appear when you send your friends a request and press the Next button.

Type your phone number on the “Enter your phone number” tab and press the Next button.

Enter the Verification Code and press the Verify button. Press the Next button. A list of Contacts using Discord appears. Select the friends you want to add and press the Add Friends button.

If no one from your contacts uses Discord, the Invite Friends button appears. Tap on it to invite your friends to Discord by sending them a link.

Similarly, you can use this feature only on the phone. Following these steps will send them friend requests.

How to Add Friends from a Discord Server?

Adding people through the discord server is the easiest way to add a friend as you all have to do is search for their username and hit the friend request button.

Open Discord. Go to the Server. Under the Member list, search for the friend you want to add. Click on View Profile when their profile tab appears.

Click on the Send Friend Request/Add Friend option on the right.



How to Add Friends on a Discord Server?

Adding your Discord friend to a server is seamless. Here’s how you can do it.

On PC

Open Discord. Go to the Server. Click the Down Arrow beside the server name. Select the Invite People option.

Search for the friend you want to add to the server and press the Invite button beside them. You can also select the Copy option and send the link to your friend in the direct message.

On Phone

Open Discord. Go to the Server. Tap on the Invite option.

Search for your friend on the list and press the Invite button, or tap on the Copy Link option and paste the link by going to the direct message.

Once your friend accepts the invitation, they will get added to the server.