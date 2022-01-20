How To Add Games to Discord

Ever wondered how your friends have a status update on what game they are playing? Well, the activity status feature in Discord lets your friends know exactly that and even tracks your gameplay duration.

Discord is ideal for gamers because it automatically recognizes video games on your computer devices. However, sometimes Discord may not display every game in its library. It can be because of an unrecognizable game or just a technical glitch in the system. So, let’s talk about how to manually add your games to the Game Library.

How to Add Games to the Discord App?

You can follow these steps to manually add games to your Discord Library.

Open the Discord app on your computer. Go to the ‘User Settings’.

From the left-hand side panel, click on “Activity Status.” Turn the slider on for “Display current activity as a status message.”

Select the Add it option. From the Drop-down menu, search your game. After you have selected the game, click on Add Game.



After successfully adding your game, a status update saying ‘Now Playing’ will appear next to your avatar. Your Discord friends will now see the game you are playing. They can also check for how long you played the game.

Note: You can only add games through your laptops or PCs. Discord does not allow mobile devices to add games from their devices.

How to Add Game Bots to Your Discord Server?

If you want to make your server more active and fun, then adding Discord game bots might be a fun way to do it. With these game bots, you can play and challenge your members while gaining rewards.

You can search for your favorite game bots from these websites, like Top.gg and Github. You can now follow these steps to learn how to add Game Bots to your server.

Go to the Discord App and Log in. Head on over to Server Settings. Choose Roles from the left-hand side panel. Make sure you enable the Manage Server Toggle.

From the above-listed websites, find a game bot you like and click on Add to Server. Select the server to which you like to add the Discord bot and Click on Continue.

Click on the Authorize button to give the Game bot access to your server.

How to Not Show Your Activity Status When You Are Playing on Discord?

Due to privacy concerns, you might not want to show what game or application you are using. To disable this feature, you can follow these easy steps.

Head on over to User settings in the left-hand side corner. Click on Activity Status from the list of options. Turn off the toggle mentioning “Display currently running game as a status message.”



Now, your friends will not see whichever game you are currently playing in the application.

How to Change and Update Your Game Status?

Discord allows you to change your in-game status Discord has an auto-detect system built into the application.

For example, if you are currently playing League of Legends, Discord will automatically update your game status.

But it might not work for every game. Discord makes it easy to update your game status manually in user settings. Here is how you can do it.

Go to User Settings next to the Gear Icon. Select Activity Status from the panel. Add any application you want in Discord. After you have added, head on over to the Name section. You can easily edit the Game Name and let your friends know what you are playing.



How to Link Applications Like Spotify With Discord?

Ever seen your friend listening to Spotify through Discord? If you want this feature added to your profile, then follow these steps:

Launch your Discord App on your computer device. Go to the User Settings from the Gear Icon. Under User Settings, Go to Connections. You can view a list of applications to connect. Click on the Spotify Icon.



You will be directed to a separate webpage. Log into your Spotify, and your account will be connected! You can also display your Spotify listening status by turning on the toggle. Whenever users go to your profile, they will see that you are currently on Spotify.

How to Fix Game Detection Not Working?

Even if you manually add or enable activity status, Discord still might fail in recognizing your game application. Here are some possible fixes for the issue

Update Discord Application

An out-of-date Discord app might cause the list of games to go undetected. The older versions are prone to bugs and errors. Updating to the latest version might help you get additional features to the app.

Here is a quick guide to help you check for updates:

Launch the Discord app on your computer device. Go to your Taskbar on the far right-hand side. Right-click on the Discord icon. Check for updates.

Press Ctrl + R keys to refresh the Discord homepage.

Turn on Windows Mode

Resizing your screen and exiting out of full screen might help Discord identify the game. Going full screen on Discord sometimes cannot detect games through the activity status.

You can follow these steps to enter windows mode:

Launch the Discord app on your device. Go to User Settings. Select Activity Status. Enable ‘Display current activity as a status message.’

Launch Discord again. On the top-right of the screen, tap on the Restore Down icon.

Reinstall Discord

If the above fixes can’t resolve the issue, then reinstalling the application can be effective. Rebooting the application might help to solve this issue.

On Windows

Go to the Start icon and Type App and Features. Search Discord from the list of applications. Right-click on Uninstall.

A dialog box will appear, click on Uninstall for confirmation.

On Mac

Head over to the Go tab and Select Applications. Search for discord and right-click Move to Trash.

Empty Trash. Reinstall Discord.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Does Discord Say I’m Playing a Game When I’m Not?

Sometimes, Discord is slow at detecting that the game is closed. If it takes longer than usual, try opening the task manager and restarting the application. You can also refresh the Discord page by using the shortcut CTRL + R option.

Why Can’t I Add My Games on Discord?

The feature to add games on Discord is not available on web browsers. To access this feature, you need to download the official Discord application. Discord offers both mac and windows versions on its website.

How to Mute Yourself in Discord While in-game?

Firstly, you have to run Discord as your administrator to enable shortcuts like key-binds.

Right-Click on your Discord Shortcut. Select Properties. Go to the Compatibility Tab. Make sure the Run for administrator is checked and Hit Ok.



After you run Discord as administrator, you can follow these to create shortcuts for muting your mic while you are in-game.