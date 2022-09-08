With the premium Add-ons on Hulu, you can now add HBO Max to your Hulu Account. So, if you are someone who loves watching both HBO Max and Hulu content, you can stream everything from a single account.

You could even use Hulu credentials to stream the HBO Max app. However, adding HBO Max to Hulu can be quite confusing for many users. So, in this article, let us guide you on how to do it.

How to Add HBO Max to Hulu?

You can add HBO max to your Hulu account by subscribing to its premium add-on. After purchasing, you can stream HBO content on your Hulu app. Moreover, you can also add HBO max to your account even if third-party services bill it.

Before you begin with the steps, you can check the supported devices for HBO Max on Hulu below. Android with 5.0 or newer

iPhone/iPad with iOS 10 or later

Chromecast

Apple TV (4th Generation)

Selected Samsung TV models

Roku

Xbox One and Xbox 360

Fire TV and Fire Stick

Get HBO Max Add-On

If you have a Hulu account billed by Hulu directly, you can add or remove Add-ons from the account page. You can get HBO Max Add-On from Manage Add-Ons. When you get HBO Max Add-On on your Hulu account, you can access the most popular HBO Max shows, such as Friends.

Check out the steps for it below.

On Web

Go to Hulu Website and log in to your account Then, navigate to your Profile icon in the top right corner Click on Account

Now, on the Overview tab, scroll down to locate Add-ons (If prompted, enter account credentials) Click on Manage Add-ons

Locate HBO and click on the Plus Icon next to it

Choose the Review Changes option Click on Submit



On Mobile

Open Hulu website on your mobile Log in to your account and scroll down to the bottom Tap on Manage Account

Locate Add-ons and click on Manage Add-Ons

Locate HBO and tap on + Add This option

Follow the prompted process to confirm your add-ons subscription

Third-Party Billing

You can still add HBO Max to your account if you use a Hulu account billed by third-party services such as Amazon, Roku, Apple TV, etc. Such billing parties have access to all Hulu plans and premium add-ons. However, for now, you can manage Add-ons only from Hulu Website. You could contact your third-party billing for support.

How to Use the HBO Max App With Hulu Credentials?

If you have an existing HBO Max and Hulu account, you cannot link them together. As per Hulu, you must purchase an HBO Max add-on to stream it on Hulu. Therefore, you may cancel your HBO Max subscription and get an add-on instead.

When you get the HBO Max add-on on your Hulu account, you can stream on the HBO Max app with Hulu credentials. You can access exclusives and Max Original content like Game of Thrones. Moreover, after creating an HBO Max profile with Hulu, you can also stream from the HBO Max web browser.