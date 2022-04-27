Headings are a perfect way to capture the attention of your readers. It allows them to have a quick overview of the contents before reading into the sub-text in more detail.

With Google Docs, you can easily add a heading without any difficulties as it is a built-in feature. But, if you’re still confused about adding headings to your texts, then this article is here to help you out.

So, without further ado, let’s explore the different methods to add headings in Google Docs.

How To Add Heading in Google Docs on PC?

There are several methods by which you can apply headings in Google Docs, and we will be covering all of them! You can select the headings through the Styles toolbar option, paragraphs styles, or use some handy shortcuts.

So, depending upon your personal preference and convenience, you can apply any of these methods and achieve the same results.

Through Styles

First, go to the Google Docs you want to add the headings. Now, select the text and head over to the doc’s toolbar. It is right below the menu bar. Click on the Styles option.

If it is set to default, it should appear as Normal Text. Now, click on the drop-down arrow and select your preferred heading for your selected text.

Through Paragraph Styles

Another alternative method you can apply for adding a heading to specific text is through the paragraph styles option. You can find this option through the Format menu.

Here is a step-by-step guide you can follow.

Select the text to which you want to add the heading to. Navigate to the menu bar and click on Format. Select the Paragraph Styles option. From the drop-down menu, select your preferred heading you would like to give to your text.



Use Shortcuts

If you don’t like hovering over the menu or toolbar and want to save time, we suggest using the designated shortcuts for headings. Select the text and use the shortcut Contol + Alt + (number heading). Alternatively, if you are on a Mac device, use the shortcut Command + Option + ( number heading).

Note: This method is only applicable for number headings. You will have to configure title and subtitle headings through the Format menu or the toolbar.

How to Add Heading in Google Docs on Mobile Devices?

If you are on a mobile device, due to the difference in interface, the steps to adding a heading to your text in Google Docs might vary from the PC version. Regardless of the difference, this method also follows a relatively easy process.

Here is a step-by-step guide you can follow for adding headings.

Open your Google Docs app from your device. Navigate and head over to your docs. Now, tap on the Edit icon. It resembles a pencil icon and should be located in the bottom-right corner of your screen. Double-tap and select the text you want to add the heading to. Now, head over to the top-right corner and tap on the Text icon. It resembles an A.

From the Text tab, tap on the Style option. Select and tap on the preferred heading you want to give to the text.

How to make custom heading in Google Docs?

Applying text styles is a quick way to make formatting changes in Google Docs. Likewise, the text style menu has its default style for titles, subtitles, and headings.

However, if you like to switch things up, then you have the option to make your custom headings with a different text style.

First, highlight a heading and make the formatting changes. You can change the text color, font style, or use a highlight color and set it to your liking.

Then, visit the Text style menu again, and under the heading section, click on the Update Heading (number) to match. Now, all headings will update accordingly to how you formatted them.

Likewise, you can follow the same process for normal text, title, and subtitle headings.

How to Insert Table of Contents in Google Docs?

Creating a Table of Contents can become an essential factor if you draft assignments or reports. Thankfully, Google Docs also has a built-in feature that allows you to create one within a few clicks.

Here is a step-by-step guide you can follow.

On PC

Navigate to your Google Docs page. Now, click on the file where you would like to place your table of contents. Head over to the menu bar and click on Insert. Select the Table of Contents option. You can choose between having a Table of Contents with either page numbers or Page links.



On iPhone

Open the Google Docs app on your device. First, locate and tap on the file where you would like to place your table of contents. Now, tap on the Insert (+) icon from the top-right corner. Scroll down to the bottom section and tap on the Table of Contents option.

Note: TYou cannot add a table of contents through the docs app on your android devices.

Related Questions

How to delete a Table Content from Google Docs?

If you have a change of mind, deleting a table of contents is as easy as creating one. To do so, right-click on the table of content, and select the Delete table of Contents option.

How to view the document outline in Google Docs?

If you want to have a quick overview of the contents of Google Docs, then having a document outline can be the perfect option to navigate and look up the contents of your docs. Depending upon your device, here are some steps you can follow.

On PC

Head over to the Google Docs you want to view the outline. Navigate to the menu bar and click on View. Select the Show Document Outline option.

If you want to hide the Outline, follow the same process and uncheck the option for Show Document Outline.

On Mobile