Microsoft’s Office 365 offers the feature of synchronization, which you can use to connect all your Office programs, including Microsoft Teams and Outlook. Using Outlook, you can perform various tasks, such as scheduling a Team meeting or even sending an invite to your email. This synchronization of programs helps you get more efficient at work.

If you’ve landed on this article, we assume you’re interested in learning more about how you could add Microsoft Teams to your Outlook. In this article, we will show you how exactly you can make this add-in available on your Outlook, so keep reading!

How to Add Microsoft Teams to Outlook?

Generally, when you install both of these programs together, the add-in gets available on Outlook automatically. However, there are a few instances where the add-in could be missing on your Outlook application.

As the add-in isn’t apparent on the normal display, this could confuse a few users. You will first want to check if the add-in is already available on the program by following these steps:

Open Outlook. On the panel to your left, select the second icon to open the Calendar view.

Locate the Teams Meeting section in the Home ribbon.



If the section isn’t available on the ribbon, use the following methods to add MS Teams add-in on Outlook.

What to Do if You Cannot See the MS Team Add-in on Outlook?

Although the add-in is supposed to be readily available in the Outlook application, some users have reported missing the add-in from the calendar view. If you cannot find the Teams Meeting section, refer to the fixes we’ve mentioned below to make the add-in available on your Outlook program.

Restart Programs

As we mentioned, the add-in should appear automatically when you install both programs. If you installed one program and used it prior to installing the other one, chances are that the add-in could not activate itself.

In this situation, you can simply close the program you had running and then restart it after you open the newly installed program. Keep in mind that this is applicable to both, Outlook and MS Teams. After you restart the programs, the add-in should automatically activate itself, and you can access it from the Calendar view on Outlook.

Enable Add-in

Most users found out that their Microsoft Teams add-in was actually disabled from the add-in section in Outlook. The add-in could be either deselected from the add-in section, or it could also be put away in the list of disabled items. Here are the steps you can follow to check if the Teams add-in is disabled on Outlook:

Open Outlook. From the homepage, select Options from the sidebar.

Select Add-ins from the panel to your left on the Outlook Options window.

Next to Manage, select: COM Add-ins : If you see MS Teams in the section, select the box next to it.



: If you see MS Teams in the section, select the box next to it. Disabled items: If you see the add-in in this section, select it and click the Enable button.

Repair Office

Sometimes, certain features do not work as expected because the Office program has gone corrupted. When certain program files get corrupted or missing, the application cannot retrieve the information it requires to carry out your commands. The add-in may not appear on Outlook because of a corrupted program file.

You can easily solve a missing or corrupted file by repairing or resetting Office. When you repair Office, all the problematic files are replaced, and the missing files are restored. If you suspect that you might be dealing with a corrupted Office program, follow these steps to repair Microsoft Office:

Select Windows key + I on your keyboard to open the settings app. From the navigation panel, head to Apps > Apps and features.

Scroll down to locate Office. Select the three-dot menu next to the program and head to Modify.

Choose Repair in the dialog box.



Why Can I Still Not See the Add-in on Outlook?

If you still do not find the add-in on Outlook, you could be logged into different accounts on Outlook and Teams. To schedule a meeting on Teams, you must have an account on Teams with the same email ID as Outlook. Check your address and see if the add-in appears.

It could also be that your email is not added to an organization. You can only schedule meetings from accounts that are added to Teams for the business package.