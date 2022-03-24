If you have an adult PSN account, you can add money to Wallet on PS4 and PS5. The process is via, and you can do it straight from your console.

The PlayStation Store Wallet is a secondary payment method, similar to the Steam Wallet. You can “charge” it with your credit cards, debit cards, Paypal accounts, or gift cards preemptively. Then, you can use these funds to purchase content on the PlayStation Store.

The PlayStation Store’s payment methods are different in every country, and these may not be working for you. And because you can add funds to the Wallet via gift-card codes, you may bypass this shortcoming.

How to Add Money to Wallet on PS4 And PS5

You can add funds to the PlayStation Store Wallet via the PS4, the PS5, or a web browser. We’re sharing the specific steps for each platform.

That said, here’s some preliminary information you need to know:

Child accounts don’t have a wallet. They can purchase services and content by using the wallet of the account manager instead. However, they may have a spending limit.

If you have funds on the wallet and make a purchase, the PlayStation Store will automatically use the wallet funds.

If you buy a subscription with your wallet funds, the console may still ask you to add a payment method to your account.

How to Add Money to Wallet on PS4

Here’re the steps:

Turn on your console Log in to your PlayStation Network account Go to Settings Go to Account management Choose Activate this as your Primary PS4 Select Account Information (it may ask you to log-in if you haven’t) Select Wallet Select Add Funds Select your payment method. The console will display the available payment options, depending on your account’s region. These are typically adding a credit or debit card, PayPal, or code vouchers (gift-cards). It will also display any payment methods you have added before as “Default.” Select an amount from the drop-down menu. If you’re using USD as currency, the options will be: $5, $25, $50, $60, or $250. Choose Continue. Confirm your selection If you want to add funds using a Gift Card, click on the “12” icon while on the Add funds menu. Then, you have to type in the 12-code you’ll find on the card’s voucher. Then, press Continue to finish the process.

How to Add Money to Wallet on PS5

Here’re the steps:

Turn on your console Log-in to your PlayStation Network account Go to Settings Select Users and Accounts Select Account Select Payment and Subscriptions on the right panel Press X on Add Funds Select your payment method. If you have already added a card as payment method, it will appear on the left icon. Otherwise, you’ll see the option to add a credit/debit card, Paypal, or a gift card code. Select the amount on the drop-down menu, and press continue. If you’re using USD as the currency, the options are $5, $10, $25, $50, and $60. Confirm your purchase If you want to redeem a gift card code to add funds, you’d need to select the “12” icon on the Add funds menu. Afterward, type your 12-number code to top up your Wallet.

How to Add Money to Wallet on the Web Browser

The third method is through the web browser, where you can add funds directly into your PSN account’s Wallet. Here’re the steps:

Open your web browser on your PC Go to the PlayStation Store site Select Sign In at the top right Type your PSN credentials to log into your account Once you’re logged in on the page, click on your avatar at the top right, and select Payment Management Select Add Funds Select your payment method. You’ll see credit/debit cards, Paypal, and pre-paid card (the 12-number code you’ll find on gift-cards). Select the amount. Confirm the process.

Related Questions

How Can I Use My Wallet Funds?

Whenever you’re on the checkout process to buy games, apps, and services, the PlayStation Store will use your wallet funds first.

Also, it will display your funds as Wallet Funds, below the game’s price.

Do I Need a PlayStation Network Account to Use the PlayStation Store Wallet?

You need to open an account or use your existing PSN account to add funds to the Wallet and use the funds.

What Payment Methods Can I Use to Add Money to the PlayStation Store Wallet?

The payment methods are the same for adding funds to the Wallet or buying straight on the PlayStation Store.

In general, worldwide payment methods include:

Visa

Maestro

Mastercard

Diners

Discover

JCB

Paypal (may require to add a credit card to Paypal, depending on the region of your Paypal account)

PlayStation Store Gift Card Voucher Code

Some regions and countries may change these options, but every store accepts gift cards. Additionally, your store may have both credit and debit cards available.

How to Redeem a PlayStation Store Gift-card on PS4?

Redeeming Codes on PS4

Watch this video on YouTube

You can redeem a Gift-card on a separate menu, aside from typing the code on the Add Funds option.

When you redeem a card, its funds will immediately become a part of your Wallet.

Here’re the steps:

Go to PlayStation Store on your console Find the Redeem Codes option by scrolling at the bottom of your sidebar Enter the code and select Redeem The funds will become a part of your Wallet automatically

How to Redeem a PlayStation Store Gift-card on PS5?

Redeeming Codes on PS5 Consoles

Watch this video on YouTube

The process is a bit different on the PlayStation 5:

Go to Settings Select Users and Accounts Select Account Select Payment and Subscriptions Select Redeem Codes Input the code and select Redeem The funds will become a part of your Wallet automatically

Alternatively, you can redeem a voucher code on a purchase checkout.

How to Redeem a PlayStation Store Gift-card on the Web Browser?

Alternatively, you can redeem your voucher on your web browser. Here’re the steps:

Go to the PlayStation Store site. Click on Sign in at the top right Type your PSN account credentials and log-in Click on your Avatar at the top-right Select Redeem Codes

Redeem your code. It will add funds to your wallet.

PlayStation Gift-Card Restrictions

There’re four restrictions regarding redeeming a PlayStation Store Gift Card:

The voucher must be of the same region as your account. Physical cards have a printed flag indicating their country.

You can’t redeem a PlayStation Plus trial voucher if you already have a PlayStation Plus account.

You can’t transfer Wallet funds from one account to another, so make sure you’re redeeming to the desired account.

You may need to add a payment method if you’re trying to buy a subscription service with a gift card.

Can I Add Funds to the PlayStation Store Wallet if My Account Is on Another Region?

You have to buy a gift card from the same country (and currency) as your account’s region. For example, if you opened a USA PSN account, you should buy American PlayStation gift cards.

We recommend opening a USA account, as it’s the most typical currency you’d find on gift cards across local and online stores.

However, if you’re closer to Europe, you could benefit from opening a PSN account in a European country.

What Countries Are Available on the PSN Network?

Here’re the countries available on the PSN network. If your country is on the list, you can open a PSN account in your region.

That would make it easier, as you’d be able to use local payment methods and currency to purchase items on the PlayStation Store.

What if My Country Is Not Available on the PlayStation Store?

You can open a PSN account of any country that supports the PSN service. For example, if you’re in the LATAM region, your country may not be available in the store. In that case, you could open it as if you were in the USA or Mexico.

If you’re in Asia, you could open it as if you were in Japan, Korea, or a European country like the UK. Sony also doesn’t support many countries in Africa. Still, users could open a PSN account as if they were in, for example, France or Portugal.

In any case, you can choose any country you wish. It will not harm your console. It will only change the currency, payment methods, and sometimes available games, prices, and discounts on the store.

Bear in mind that the PlayStation Store’s language will match the country you choose; if you select Spain, you’ll see the store in Spanish.

Can I Change My PSN Region?

You can’t change the region of a PlayStation Network account you already created.

Instead, you’d have to create a new account in your desired region. You would lose the PS Store wallet funds on your current account and your trophies.

How to Create a PSN Account in Another Region?

You can select any country when you create a PlayStation Network account. You don’t need a VPN for the process, even if your country is unavailable on the PSN.

Here’re the steps:

Open your web browser. Click here to go straight to Sony’s sing-in panel. Choose to Create New Account. Input your date of birth and press Next. Choose a country from the dropdown menu. You may also need to choose a city, state, or province. Press next after you choose. Type an email you haven’t used before on PSN. Also, select a password and press next. Confirm your purchase recommendation preferences. You can check or uncheck the boxes if you wish to. Agree and submit your account. Check your email for the account verification email, and click on Verify Now. After you verify your account, Sony may ask you to verify your address the next time you log in. They will ask for your city, province, and postal code.





Sony won’t ask you to submit any documents to authenticate the information, so a simple Google search may give you the postal code you need. Next, they will ask you to type your online ID and name. Confirm your advertising preferences once again to finish the process.

How Do I Buy on the PlayStation Store Using a Foreign Store?

A foreign store may accept your credit card if you have an international plastic (like a VISA or a MASTERCARD option). It may also accept your Paypal account, but it depends on the region of your e-bank.

If you don’t have any of the worldwide payment methods available, you can also use a Gift card. Check local stores to find PlayStation Gift Cards to add money to Wallet on PS4 and PS5.

What’s the Best Way of Adding a Payment Method to the PlayStation Store?

Lastly, we recommend adding a payment method through your web browsers. That’s because it’s easier to type your account or card credentials and also because it will cover all of the consoles under the same account.

Here’re the steps:

Open your web browser Navigate to the PlayStation Store’s site Click Sing-in on the top right to log-in Type your credentials Once you’re logged, click on your avatar on the top right Select Payment Management Select Add a payment method Choose between a credit/debit card, Paypal, or redeeming a code. Type your credentials and finish the process

What About Parental Controls?

Parental controls allow you to limit the children’s spending in your family. That includes how much wallet funds they can use for games, apps, services, and in-game purchases.

To customize parental controls, you need to create your PSN account and an account for each child.

You can create these accounts yourself. If they are underaged, Sony will take you through a series of instructions to limit their privacy, gaming time, and spending once you input their date of birth.

However, you need to have an adult account (you’re over 18-years old, according to the date of birth you typed on your PSN information. Then, you add your child as part of your family. You can check Sony’s official site for more info.