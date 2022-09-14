How to Add or Delete Bots on Discord Server

Discord features a ton of bots that help decrease the need for humans to manage the servers and enhance member engagement. Adding bots on your server will let you moderate the server, stream videos, play music, and do a wide range of other things.

But how can you add these bots to the discord server? We will get into this and other related know-how in today’s article.

Types of Bots You Can Add on Discord

There are diverse categories of bots available on discord. Some of the major ones are listed here that make the user experience in the discord very fun.

Music : This category of Bots lets users play music on their servers. It uses different music streaming platforms to source and play songs. Mee6, Octave, and Chillbot are some popular discord servers in this category.

: This category of Bots lets users play music on their servers. It uses different music streaming platforms to source and play songs. Mee6, Octave, and Chillbot are some popular discord servers in this category. Social : From providing the social media stats to notifying you of a stream, this category of bots has you covered for the social media content.

: From providing the social media stats to notifying you of a stream, this category of bots has you covered for the social media content. Fun: Fun bots are the ones that increase engagement in the server using games, music, and memes. The best bots in this category are the Dank Meme and Epic Free Games.

Fun bots are the ones that increase engagement in the server using games, music, and memes. The best bots in this category are the Dank Meme and Epic Free Games. Moderation: These Bots help to prevent spammers and troublemakers from the server. You can also use this as a welcome bot. Probot, and Dyno are some popular choices in this category.

These Bots help to prevent spammers and troublemakers from the server. You can also use this as a welcome bot. Probot, and Dyno are some popular choices in this category. Utilities: Utility bots are designed to give you live scores, updates, and alerts and even assist you in managing the members. QOTD is one of the sought-after bots in this category.

Add Bots to Discord Server

The permissions to manage the server are the first thing you need to add a bot. You will automatically have this permission for your private server. In order to get the bots, you can visit popular repositories like Github and Top.gg.

Now, let’s start with the process required to add the bots to your server. This process of Adding a bot to the discord server will work on the PC as well as mobile devices.

Visit the website of the Bot you want to add to the discord server. We are going to use the MEE6 bot to explain the steps to you. However, the steps involved for the other bots are also somewhat the same. Now, Click on Add to Discord button. You will see the name of your discord servers. Click on Setup on the server you want the bot for. You will now be taken to the Discord login screen. Now, you have to choose the server you want the bot in and click on Continue.

Check the permissions assigned to the bot and withdraw it as per your preference. Finally, Click on Authorize.

You will be asked for final confirmation. Follow the prompt and add the bot to the server.

Note: Some of these bots can even steal your personal information. Therefore, add reliable bots and grant permissions to these with caution.

Delete Bots from Discord Server

If the bots become obsolete or a better option exists, you would want to remove them. Sometimes these can pose a threat to the server and the members as well. In such situations, you can delete the bot to revoke its permissions.

For PC

Click on the server name in the upper left corner of the discord screen. Go to Server Settings.

From the Left panel, enter the Members menu. You will find the Bot name in the member list. Click on the three vertical dots on the Bot’s side. Select the Kick option. You would be asked for a reason for kicking the Bot. Click on Click.

Note: You can add the same bot again to the server by following the steps mentioned earlier.

For Phones