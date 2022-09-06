Adding page numbers to files helps you navigate the pages better. It lets you keep track of the pages and remember the specific section in a document.

You can add page numbers to your PDF file through In-built software like MS Word and Preview. However, they tend to ruin the format of your PDF document which may invite further problems. Unlike external software, there will be no risk of disclosure of your document while using these tools.

Considering these little nuisances, Adobe Acrobat is still the most used tool when it comes to formatting a PDF file. However, we will show you multiple ways to add page numbers to your PDF document.

How to Add Page Numbers to a PDF?

There are few formats to place numbers on the page. You can choose whether to add them on the header or footer. The option to choose between right, left, and middle as a placement for your page numbers is also available.

Using MS Word

MS Word is one of the most used software to add Page Numbers to PDF files. However, it needs to be converted into an editable word document, which might change the document’s format.

Here’re the steps to add page numbers using MS Word.

Open MS Word. Tap on Open and select the Browse option.

Search for the PDF file and tap on it. A dialogue box saying this PDF file will now be converted into an editable word document appears. Click on OK. Go to the Insert tab and go to the Header & Footer section. Click on the Page Number option.

Select where you want to add the page number; top of the page, the bottom of the page, etc A bunch of options will appear. Click on the one you want to apply.

To format this page number, follow these steps:

Select the Format Page Numbers option under page numbers in the header & footer tab. Here you get to choose the format of your numbering, add headings, and many more. Delete this page number by selecting the Remove Page Numbers option at the end of the dropdown menu.

Using Mac Preview

If you use a MacBook, you can use the preview application to add page numbers to your PDF. Here, you have to add page numbers manually using the text tool.

Go to Finder, select your PDF file, and open it with Preview.

Tap on Markup on your toolbar.

Select Text option. A box saying “Text” appears. Tap on it and write the page number. You can place it wherever you’d like.

Repeat this process for all the pages on your PDF where you want to add page numbers.

Using Adobe Acrobat Application

Adobe Acrobat is a famous software used when it comes to PDF editing. Most people prefer using this software as there is no risk of ruining the format of your document. Here’s how you can use it to add numbers to your PDF pages.

Open your PDF file. Besides the Home page, go to the Tools tab. Tap on the Edit PDF option.

Select Header & Footer on the ribbon tab. Click on Add on the dropdown menu.

Select where you want to add the numbering. Tap on Page Number and Date Format. Choose the Page Number Format. You can find various options to add.

Select the number from where you want the page to start in Start Page Number. You can also add a date and choose its format beside Date Format. If you want to add page numbers on a certain range of pages, go to Page Range Options… Click on the Subset menu and select All Pages in Range, Even Range Only, or Odd Range Only option.

Click on the OK button. Once you’re done, press the OK button. Then, click on Insert Page Number. A preview of your page with numbers is likely to appear in the preview section. Click on the OK button.



Doing this should add a page number to your PDF file. You can save this page number format later by clicking on Save Settings.

Using Online Tools

Numbering each page manually in this manner can get hectic. In such cases, you can use other options like online tools. It is one of the handiest free online tools to add page numbers to your PDF file. However, please note that if you are adding a page number to your confidential documents, there’s a high security risk in using such sites.

Here’s how you can add page numbers to a PDF file:

Search for iLovePDF on your web browser. Click on the Page numbers option. Click on its site and press the Select PDF File button.

Browse for your PDF file and click on Open. On the right side, tap on Add page numbers.

Here, it will prepare your PDF file with page numbers. Click on the Download PDF numbered button to download it to your device.



Similar to ilovepdf, there are several other sites like sodapdf, smallpdf, pdf creator online, and many more where you can easily add numbers to your PDF file.