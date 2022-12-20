how-to-add-printer-to-mac

You can add a printer to your Mac through various mechanisms. A wired printer can be directly plugged into your computer, whereas a wireless one should be set up via Wi-Fi or WPS. Once your system recognizes this connected device, you can pair it straight from the System Preference panel.

After your plug in the printer, your computer needs a related driver for it to work efficiently. But unlike on a Windows computer, the macOS will automatically install the appropriate software for you.

Step 1: Connect Printer to Mac

It’s important to make sure you have the latest macOS firmware set up on your system before you add any printers to it. This is to ensure that you don’t encounter any compatibility and stability issues between the OS and the printer.

Open Finder. Click Apple > About This Mac on the menu bar.

Select Software Update. Your Mac will start scanning the Apple servers to see if any new updates are available. If an update(s) is available, Update Now and upgrade your OS.



Using USB

The simplest way to add a printer to a Mac is by directly connecting it via a USB cable. Usually, printers have a USB-A cable on one side and USB-B on the other. The USB-A should be plugged into your computer, while the USB-B should be connected to the appropriate port on your printer.

If your Mac doesn’t have a USB port, you can invest in a USB-hub adapter to help connect USB devices to your computer. When you do so, the printer is dedicated only to your device.

Using LAN Cable

Connecting a printer using a LAN cable returns a faster connection rate as compared to USB data transmission. To connect a printer via an ethernet cable, plug one end of the RJ-45 cable into the printer and the other end into your router. When you connect a printer via a LAN, all the users on the network can access it. However, these users must be connected to the same network as the printer to do so.

You can connect your printer to a Mac computer through wireless means as well. For this, you mainly have to rely on either WI-Fi or WPN connection. These mechanisms are mentioned down below.

Using Wi-Fi

Similar to a LAN cable connection, connecting a printer using WiFi will also form a shared connection between all the users in the network. Your printer and your Mac must be connected to the same Wi-Fi as well.

Using WPS Pin

You can connect a printer to your Mac using a WPS pin as well. You can access the WPS pin from your printer’s control panel. If your printer does not have a display, you can find the WPS pin by holding down the Wireless button on printer + WPS button on router for 5-10 seconds. This will print out your printer information, and will also mention the WPS pin.

Another way to connect a printer to Mac is through the printer’s IP address. For this, you first have to connect your printer to the internet and determine your printer’s IP address. Then, you can set up a wireless connection between your printer and Mac. However, your printer and Mac must be connected to the same network.

Step 2: Add Printer to Mac

By Default way

If you want to add a printer on your Mac using either USB, LAN, Wi-Fi, or WPS connection mechanism, follow these steps:

Open Finder. Click Apple > System Preferences on the menu bar.

Open the Printers and Scanners settings. Then, click the ‘+’ sign to add your printer.

Navigate to Defaults tab. When your Mac discovers the Name and Kind of your printer, select it. Click on the Use dropdown box and select a compatible software for your printer.

AirPrint – Apple’s official printer software. But, this can only be used with AirPrint-compatible printers.

– Apple’s official printer software. But, this can only be used with AirPrint-compatible printers. Your printer driver – Your printer’s driver should be downloaded from your device manufacturer’s website. But this is not a necessity.

– Your printer’s driver should be downloaded from your device manufacturer’s website. But this is not a necessity. Auto Select – This option automatically downloads and sets up a driver software that is compatible with your printer. Then click Add to finalize this process.

By Using IP Address

If you want to add a printer to your Mac using the printer’s IP address, follow these steps: