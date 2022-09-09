Discord has become a one-stop shop for almost all gamers. However, with nearly 100 million messages sent every day, you’re bound to come across a few spammers.

So, if you’re a server owner, it’s best to add a few rules and be on the safe side right from the start.

How to Add Rules to a Discord Server?

There are two ways to convey server rules to the members. They are:

Using Community Server Method

Creating a Separate Rules Channel

With this method, you can set up a rules window for new members who joined the server for the first time. These members can only join your server if they accept the terms mentioned in the join-in window.

Step 1: Enable Community Server

Open Discord Go to the target server. Click on the Server Name, then go to Server Settings. Click on “Enable community”

Click on Get started. Then, set up your community server. Tick both recommendations in the Safety checks section. Then, press Next.

Select the #Rules channel option in Setting up the basics section. If you don’t have a channel for rules, select Create one for me. Then, press Next.

Tick all the sections on Finishing Touches. Then, press Finish Setup.

Step 2: Set up Rule Screening

Locate and click on rules screening from the left side of your server’s settings page (Under the Moderation section). Then, on the right side, click on Set up Membership screening.

Click on Get Started from the Setup server rules! Section. Type in the rules you want to add in the textbox. Click on Add a rule and add as many rules as you want. Afterward, press save.

Add a server description. Then, press Enable on the top of the screen.



When you enable this feature, the rules will be displayed in a popup box. If new members agree to the rules and verify their emails, they can send a request to join the server.

Creating a Separate Rules Channel

You can create a separate channel for your rules. The channel is available to members at any time. The rules channel is similar to any normal server channel on discord. However, using the following process, we can customize this channel to only display server rules.

There are three steps you need to follow to create such a channel. First, create a channel. Then, create a Webhook. Finally, embed the rules. Afterward, you can add as many rules to your channel as you prefer. These steps are individually mentioned below:

Step 1: Create the Channel

These channels are similar to any other channel. But, we will customize certain settings so that other members can’t make changes.

On PC,

Open Discord on your device Select the server where you would like to add rules. Press the “+” button (create channel) right next to the Text Channels. Or, right-click on the area below Text Channel on the left side of the page. Then, press Create Text Channel.

Tick the “Text“ option on Channel Type.

Type in a name for your rule channel on the text box under Channel Name. Press Create Channel.



On Android and iOS,

Open the discord app Press on the three lines (Top left side) and go to the target server. Press the + mark on the Text channels header

Type in the name for the rules and leave a mark on Text under Channel Type

Press Create (top right corner)

You can find a private channel option before pressing create. Clicking on it limits the number of members who can view the channel. You can add members by pressing next. Then, click on the member you want to add and press Create.

This applies to both mobile users and desktop users. It’d be best to keep it disabled if you want all your server members to view the rules channel.

Step 2: Create Webhook

Webhook creates a request to access data from a destination server. Discord does not allow you to add rules directly to a channel. You may need to rely on a third-party website to do this. The website will create embedded rules. Then, your channel will display these rules after you connect the embeds to your webhook.

You can create webhooks by following the method mentioned below:

Hover your cursor over the channel’s name. When the gear (Edit Channel) icon appears, click it.

Go to Permissions and click on Advanced Permissions.

Click on the green tick to enable View Channel and Read Message History. Click on the red cross and disable Send Messages. Make sure you have @everyone under the Roles/Members heading.

Then, press Save changes.

By disabling Send Messages, you limit the member from messaging access to the channel. Then, only the rules you set will be displayed.

Go to the Integration tab. (left side of the screen)

Click on Create Webhook. Type in a name and select the rules channel under the channel. Upload a profile pic for your channel if you want.

Again, click on the Copy Webhook URL button. Then, press Save Changes at the bottom of the screen.

Discord does not allow mobile app users to create webhooks. So, you need to open Discord in the desktop view on your phone.

Go to your preferred browser. Open Discord.com Go to the Desktop view. (Press the three lines on the top right corner. Then, scroll down, locate and choose Desktop site.)

Log in to your Discord account.

Afterward, the method for creating a webhook is the same as earlier.

Step 3: Assign Rules

A Discord bot is created for your channel when you connect the webhook to the third-party website.

Following the steps mentioned below, you can embed the rules. Then, continue with the step to display the rules on the server channel.

Open your browser and search for a Discord Webhook website. And, choose a website you prefer. (such as discohook.org) Clear all the data from the page (if any). To do so, click the Clear All button at the top of the page. Again press Clear All in the confirmation menu. Then, paste your Webhook URL into the webhook URL textbox.

Add Embed 1/2/3 and so on to add up to 10 rules. Each Embed has five sections; Author, Body, Fields, Images, and Footer. It is not necessary to fill in every section within the embed section. At a minimum, the use of the following two fields from the Body section can convey your rules to the server members.

Rules Title: It displays the heading for your rules. Leaving it empty confuses the server members.

It displays the heading for your rules. Leaving it empty confuses the server members. Description: It is a field assigned for explaining the logistics of the rule. The text in this field will be displayed on the channel below the title.



Customize other fields of the embed (author, images, URL, image, thumbnail, timestamp, colors, etc.) as you see fit. After you embed your rules, press Send. The rules get sent out each time you press the send button.

The process for assigning rules is the same for desktop and web browsers for mobile.