How to Add and Use Stickers to Discord?

Creating custom stickers for your server can be fun as it helps you reflect your personality while having a much better conversation. Unless you are the owner of the server, you won’t be able to create and add stickers. However, if the owner has granted permission, you can make your custom stickers for that server.

As a free discord user, you can use the sticker made by the owner even when you are not allowed to create one. But, for users with Nitro, you can send stickers from all different servers.

Are Stickers Free in Discord?

By default, you can create up to 5 custom stickers for a server. There are three types of sticker packs, depending on your level. You need to upgrade your level to use or make stickers here.

For level 1 perks, around 15 custom stickers are available. Similarly, 30 custom stickers for level 2 and around 60 for level 3 are available.

How to Add Stickers to Discord?

As we mentioned, you can only add stickers if you’re the server’s owner or when you are allowed to add custom stickers on other servers. Before we get into the steps, ensure that the image you will use for your sticker is in PNG or APNG form and is less than 512KB.

On Computers

Here’s how you can add stickers to a server in your discord on desktop or PC.

Click on the Sticker icon next to GIF Click on the Manage Stickers option or Add Sticker under the server’s name

Tap on the available Slot and click on Upload Sticker

Under Files, click on Browser beside Choose a File

Select the image you want as a sticker and click on Open Then, click on the bar beside it to add a Related Emoji Enter the name for your sticker on the Sticker Name Add a description to your sticker and click on the Upload button



However, you can only use your computer to add a sticker to your server if you use the Discord Application.

On Mobile Phones

You might not be able to upload stickers to the Discord App on your phone; however, you can log in to your Discord ID on your search engine. Here, you will be able to add stickers to your server without any difficulties.

Go to your Server and tap on Down Arrow beside its name at the top tap on the Server Settings option Tap on Stickers and scroll down to Free Slots or your acquired level

Tap on Upload Sticker option

Click on Browse option under Files. A dropdown menu appears

Choose your image in PNG or APNG format Select the Image and click on Choose option at the bottom of your screen

Select the Related Emoji and enter Sticker name write the Description and tap on the Upload option Press the Cross button to escape server settings and go back to server



The process to add stickers is almost same in both the Computers and discord web on Mobile Phones.

How to Use Stickers on Discord?

You can use hundreds of stickers created by discord for Nitro users, while for normal users, you can only use those stickers made for the server.

Open Discord and go to the server Click on the Sticker icon between GIF and Emoji A list full of stickers pops up

Tap on the sticker you want to send

For Nitro users, you can also use stickers from other servers. You can also send them to DMs.

How to Delete Sticker on Discord?

It is only possible to remove those stickers that you created for the server. You might be unable to remove stickers even if you’re the server’s owner.

Click on the server’s name on the top left Select the Servers Settings option Click on Stickers and scroll down to select the sticker you want to remove

Place the cursor on it and press on the X mark

You can also edit the sticker by clicking on the pencil icon and updating the information on the sticker.

How to Give Access to Custom Stickers to Users on Your Server?

If you are the server owner and would like to give access to the members to create their custom stickers, you can allow them to add or remove them on this server under Manage emojis and Stickers.