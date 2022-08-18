Suppose your teacher told you to make a table of the chemical formulas for your annual project. Since the molecule number is written lower than the molecule symbol, you can write the chemical formula properly with a subscript.

A subscript is a text or any symbol or number written slightly below the actual line. Turning this feature will make the text look lower than the remaining texts.

Read this article to find out the method to apply this feature in your Google Docs in a more detailed manner.

How to Add Subscript in Google Docs on Different Devices?

Adding a subscript to a character or a symbol is easy as pie. To make your text appear lower, all you have to do is follow the steps mentioned below.

There are basically two ways to add subscripts to a text on your Google Docs. Either by using the format tab or adding special characters as subscripts. You can also use keyboard shortcut keys to put on a subscript.

For Windows

Go to Google Docs and open your Document Select the text you want to add Subscript Click on Format on the ribbon tab and select the Text option

Press on the Subscript option

You can also select the text and press the “Ctrl” and “,” keys together as a shortcut method.

For Applications in Mobile Phones

Adding Subscripts on your text on ios and newer android versions has the same steps. Here’s how you do it.

Open your Google Docs Application and tap on your Document Select the text to add Subscript On the top right corner, tap on the A option

Under Text, tap on the X 2 option



However, adding subscripts for older versions of android is quite different. Read the next step if this step wasn’t applicable to you.

For Older Version Android

Open Google Docs on your phone and tap on the Document Select the text and tap on the Home button when the dialogue box covering half of your screen appears

Scroll down and tap on the More Formatting option Tap on Subscript



Doing this will make your text appear lower than its usual position on your older android mobile phone.

For MacBook

The steps for MacBook and Windows are quite similar. Follow these steps to apply subscripts in your Google Docs on Mac.

Open Google Docs and go to your Document Select the text you want to Subscript Click on Format on the sidebar and press on the Text tab Click on the Subscript option



You can also select the text and press the “command” + “,” keys together as a keyboard shortcut.

How to Add Special Characters as a Subscript?

By using a Special Character Chart, you can add subscripts on your Google Docs as well. However, this feature is off-limits. You can only enter characters like an upside-down e, numbers, signs, and a few letters.

Go to Google Docs and open your Document Click on Insert on the ribbon tab Click on the Special Characters option Select Symbol under Insert Special Characters tab And for the second option, scroll down and select Subscript

Press on the Subscript you want to add

Click on the X icon to close the tab

These characters are best used while writing equations, formulas, etc. Since this approach won’t give you enough options, it is best recommended to use the method using the format tab as it is more flexible and easier to use.

How to Remove Subscript in Google Docs?

It is quite easy to remove subscripts from texts in your Google Docs. In fact, the steps to add a subscript and delete it are the same. You have to repeat the same steps to remove it.

If you just added the Subscript, you can press the Undo button or hit Ctrl + Z keys together to remove the Subscript. It will convert the text back to normal text formatting.