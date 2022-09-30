How to Add Watermark on Google Docs 

Watermark is a popular way of securing your content from copyright infringement. In 2022, Google Docs offered the feature of adding a watermark as text or image on every page of your Google Docs. This made it easy for authors to show the proprietary on their articles.

In this article, we will guide you on adding watermarks from Google Docs using the default watermark option and Google Drawing.

How to Add a Watermark on Google Docs?

There are three ways you could add watermarks on Google Docs. You could either use the dedicated Watermark tool to place your watermark or insert it as a drawing to your document.

Before adding a watermark, you must ensure that your Doc is not in the pageless format. Refer to the following steps to check if your document is in the pageless format:

On an open document, head to the menu bar and select File.

Select Page Setup.

Make sure you are in the Pages tab.

Click OK.

Use the Watermark Tool

You can add a custom text or image watermark using the Watermark tool on Google Docs. For image watermarks, you could adjust the formatting, including the image Scale and if you want the image to be faded.

For Texts, you could change the font type and size. Additionally, you can format your watermarked text to be bold, italic, and underlined. You can also set the alignment of your text as either horizontal or diagonal and place it in front or behind the document text.

Follow these steps to add a watermark to your document:

Add Image Watermark

If you wish to add an image as your watermark, you could do it from the Watermark tool on Google Docs. The tool helps you insert an image as a watermark and offers basic formatting options. For image watermarks, you could adjust the image Scale if you want the image to be faded.

Head to Google Docs. From the menubar, select Insert.

Choose Watermark.

From the sidebar, make sure you’re on the Image tab.

Click on Select Image. Locate your watermark from the given locations.

Click on the blue Insert button on the bottom left side of the window. Make changes to your watermark from the Formatting section. Select Done.

Add Text Watermark

You can insert a watermark as text on Google Docs. From the Watermark tool, you could change the font type and size. Additionally, you can format your watermarked text to be bold, italic, and underlined. You can also set the alignment of your text as either horizontal or diagonal and place it in front or behind the document text.

Follow these steps to add a watermark to your document:

Open Google Docs. Click on the Insert from the menubar.

Select the Watermark option from the dropdown. You will see a watermark menu on the right side of the docs.

Choose the Text option on the watermark panel.

Enter the watermark on the Insert Text section. Adjust the appearance of your watermark under the Formatting section.

Click Done.

Create Custom Watermark

If you want to add custom watermarks on each page, you could use the Google Drawing tool. In contrast to using the watermark tool from Google Docs, you could add multiple elements to the watermark on Google Drawing, including texts and images. You can access Google Drawing from Google Docs itself.

After creating your custom watermark, refer to the steps mentioned above using the Watermark tool.

Create Custom Text Watermark

You can create your very own text watermark to later add to your document on Google Docs following these steps:

On your document, select Insert > Drawing.

Choose New.

From the window, select the Text Box icon.

Drag the cursor to create a textbox on the page.

Enter your text in the watermark.

Use the formatting tools in the ribbon to format your text.

Suppose you want to edit your text; select Format options further. If you do not see the option, select the three-dot menu > Format options.

Select Save and Close. Click on the drawing and select the three-dot menu > All image options.

Under Text Wrapping, select Behind Text.

Place your watermark as preferred.

Create Custom Image Watermark

Here’re the steps to create custom image watermarks to add to your document on Google Docs:

From the menubar, select Insert > Drawing.

Select New.

Click on the Insert Image icon.

On the pop-up, select the location where your image is located.

Select the photo and click on Select. Customize the image according to your preference. Click on Save and Close. Select the drawing to click on the three-dot menu > All image options.

Drop the menu down for Text Wrapping > Behind Text. Place your watermark as preferred.

From Drive

You can also insert a watermark saved in your Google Drive. Refer to the following steps to insert a watermark from your Google Drive into your document:

Open Google Docs where you want to insert a watermark. Click on Insert > Drawing.

Select From Drive

Locate and select your watermark from the drive.

If you wish collaborators could see the Google Drawing location, choose Link to Source; otherwise, choose Insert unlinked.

Select Insert. Select the three-dot menu > All image options.

Under Text Wrapping, select the Behind text option.

From the Image options, you can change the color, brightness, size, and transparency of the Google Drawing.

Related Questions

How to Delete Watermarks on Google Docs?

You can delete an added watermark from the same method you used to add it in the first place. Follow these steps to remove a watermark from your document:

Open Google Docs. Click on the Insert on the menu.

Select the Watermark option from the dropdown. From the sidebar, click on Remove Watermark at the bottom of the page.

Select Done

Can You Insert Both Image and Text Watermarks on Google Docs?

You cannot add image and text watermarks from the Watermark tool on Google Docs at the same time currently. However, you could place a drawing as a watermark to add both images and text to your watermark.

Can You Delete a Watermark from Only One Page on Google Docs?

It isn’t currently possible to remove a watermark from a single page using the Watermark tool on Google Docs. If you’ve placed a drawing as your watermark, you could simply select the element and hit Backspace on your keyboard to remove the watermark.