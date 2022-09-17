3 Ways to Adjust Video Quality on Netflix

On a streaming service like Netflix, the video quality is all that matters. But to not interrupt your streaming, Netflix has the video resolution set to automatic by default. Due to this, the resolution will automatically adapt to the quality of your internet connection, which plays a significant role. If your network is rather slow, your video will continue in a lower resolution.

Your video quality also depends on the current subscription model. There are a few options, like HD, Ultra HD, and 4K. So, even if it seems like Netflix allows minimal control over the quality of your videos, there are some settings you can tweak manually.

How to Adjust Video Quality on Netflix?

Before we get started, it’s worth mentioning that Netflix is highly reliant on the quality of your internet connection. So, make sure there are no unnecessary devices connected to the network. Also, check if there are any ongoing heavy downloads. If yes, you may want to pause or cancel them right away.

Additionally, switching to a 5 GHz network can also help improve your network’s speed. If you’re on data on a mobile, upgrading your data plan can also come in handy. That being said, here are some ways you can improve or change video quality on Netflix.

Change Playback Settings

One quick and easy way to instantly improve your video quality on Netflix is by choosing better playback settings. But it’s worth noting that you can only change the video quality on one device at a time since the changes don’t sync. Here’s how you can do it:

On PC

Click on your profile icon from the top-right corner. Then, click on Account.

Select your desired profile. Click on the Change option that’s beside the Playback Settings.

In the section that says Data Usage per screen, you can select the High quality or any other you prefer. Finally, click on Save.



On Mobile App

Tap on your profile picture from the upper-right corner. Go to App Settings.

From the Video Playback section, select Cellular Data Usage. Here, you can choose from Automatic, Wi-Fi Only, Save Data, or Maximum Data.

Firstly, deselect the Automatic option and then choose a new setting. Then, tap on the cross icon to go back to the app.

Now, tap on OK.

Change to a 4K Plan

There are different video settings depending on your current plan as well. You can get the HD and Ultra HD resolution in the Standard and Premium plans, respectively. However, if you want an even better picture quality, you can get the 4K plan which will cost extra fees. You can upgrade your plan in these steps:

Click on your Profile icon. Then, go to Account.

In the Plan Details section, click on Change Plan.

Then, select the one with the 4K option.



Download and Watch Offline

If you want to avoid video quality issues in the future, you can opt for downloading the content you want to watch. Then, later enjoy it without interruption in video resolution. Here’s how you can watch the content offline.