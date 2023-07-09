how-to-airplay-from-iphone-to-samsung-tv

AirPlay is a wireless communication protocol that allows you to watch, listen or share content from your Apple device with another AirPlay-enabled device.

Since the introduction of AirPlay on iOS version 4.2 (back in 2010), every iPhone now comes with AirPlay. However, if you want to AirPlay from your iPhone to a Samsung TV, the TV should also be AirPlay compatible.

In this article, I will first discuss how you can check the AirPlay compatibility on your Samsung TV and then explain the process to AirPlay from your iPhone.

First, Configure AirPlay on Your Samsung TV

Samsung states that the AirPlay feature is only available in their selected TV models that are manufactured after 2018.

If you are not sure what your TV model is, there’s nothing to worry about. You don’t need your TV model number to configure AirPlay. Simply search for the AirPlay settings on your TV and enable it, if available.

First, go to the home screen of your Samsung TV. Simply press the Home button on the remote to do it. Open Settings from the lower left corner of the TV screen.

Go down to the Connection menu. Please note that you need to go to the General menu if you have a TV from 2018-2021 models.

Move to the right section and tap Apple AirPlay Settings.

Press the OK button on your remote to enable AirPlay.

Select the Require Code option now.

Select the First Time Only option. AirPlay is now successfully configured on your Samsung TV.



Start AirPlay From iPhone to Samsung TV

Once you enable AirPlay on your Samsung TV, you can then start AirPlaying to it from your iPhone. While AirPlaying the entire screen is suggested for duplicating everything on the iPhone screen, you can also share a particular photo, video, or music file only.

But before everything else, make sure you connect your iPhone and Samsung TV to the same Wi-Fi network.

AirPlay Entire Screen

Open the Control Center of your iPhone. Select the screen mirroring icon.

Then select your Samsung TV.

Note the pairing code displayed on the TV screen.

Enter the code and tap OK on your iPhone.

iPhone will now AirPlay the entire screen to your Samsung TV. Tap Stop mirroring to stop screen mirroring.



AirPlay Photos or Videos

Open the Photos app.

Navigate to the image or album you want to AirPlay and open it. Select the Share option.

Choose AirPlay.

Select your Samsung TV. Pair your iPhone with the TV using the pairing code.

You are all set to AirPlay photos from your iPhone now. While AirPlaying your photos, you can see them on both your TV screen and iPhone. However, AirPlaying videos will only display it on your TV screen.

To stop playing video, tap this icon.

Choose Turn off AirPlay.



AirPlay Music

Open the Control Center when you are still playing music on your iPhone. Select the Music Control tile.

Now tap this Audio AirPlay icon.

Select your Samsung TV under the Speakers & TVs section.

You will now start to hear music from your Samsung TV. Simply tap the Audio AirPlay icon again to stop playing it on your TV.

