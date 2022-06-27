Many can agree that having to deal with pop-ups can be extremely aggravating. So, by default, most web browsers, including Apple’s default browser Safari, tend to block these pop-ups for a better user experience.

But, in some instances, these pop-ups could become useful as they might help you redirect through a useful website such as its customer support page. On the other hand, you might need to enable these pop-ups to access the site’s contents.

Thankfully, allowing pop-ups is quite easy and should not take more than a few minutes of your time.

So, without further delay, let us learn how to allow pop-ups on your Mac devices.

How to Allow Pop-Ups on Mac?

As mentioned above, the process of allowing pop-ups on mac is relatively straightforward. In this article, we have complied with all popular web browsers used by Mac users. It includes Safari, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge. So, let us jump right into learning about how to allow pop-ups in each of these browsers.

On Safari

Since Safari is a built-in browser incorporated into all Mac devices, many users tend to solely rely on this browser to navigate through websites. So, here are some steps you can follow to allow website pop-ups.

Open up your Safari browser. Navigate over to the top-left corner and click on Safari. Select the Preferences option.

Now, switch over to the Websites tab. From the left panel, scroll down and click on Pop-up Windows. Next, click on the active website you want to enable website pop-ups to. From the drop-down menu, select the Allow option.

Alternatively, you can also head to the When visiting other websites section and select the Allow option.

On Google Chrome

If you like using your Chrome browser for all your websites, then here is how you can allow pop-ups on this particular browser.

Locate and launch your Google Chrome browser. Now, open up the website where you want to allow the pop-up. Head to the top-left corner of your screen and click on the Lock icon located right next to the address bar. From the pop-up, click on the Site Settings option.

Under the Permissions section, locate pop-ups and redirects. Now, select the Allow option from the drop-down menu.



On Mozilla Firefox

Alternatively, you might also use Mozilla Firefox as your default browser. So, here is how you can allow pop-ups in this browse

Open up your Firefox browser. Navigate to the top-right corner of your screen and click on the three horizontal lines icon. Select the Settings option.

From the left panel, click on the Privacy and Security tab. Scroll down and locate Block pop-up windows. Now, uncheck this option.

Alternatively, you can click on the Exceptions button to add only specific websites. Hit the Save button to apply the changes.

On Microsoft Edge

For allowing website pop-ups through the Microsoft Edge browser, here are some steps you can follow.

Open up your Microsoft Edge browser. Head to the top-right corner of your screen and click on the three-dotted icon to open up your Menu. Select the Settings option.

Now, from the left panel, click on Cookies and site permissions. Scroll down and click on Pop-ups and redirects. Switch off the toggle for the block to allow pop-ups.

Alternatively, you can add specific websites in the Allow section without entirely disabling the pop-up block option.

Related Questions

How to Allow Pop-Ups on iPhone?

If you are on an iPhone device and are looking to allow pop-ups, then here are some step-by-step guides you can follow.

On Safari

Open the Settings app from your device. Scroll down the page, then locate and tap on Safari. Now, switch off the toggle for block pop-ups under the General section.

Exit out of the page to save changes.

On Google Chrome