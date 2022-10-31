You could easily attach a word file from Google Docs to an email. As Google Docs is quite compatible in size, it fits the requirement of being less than 25MB. While you can also attach a link to redirect the recipient to the Doc, sending the document itself is a better option.

If you wish to attach a Google Doc to an email, this is the right article for you. In this article, we will go through the multiple ways how you can attach Google Docs to an email on both PC and on mobile device.

How to Attach a Google Doc to An Email?

Gmail is more flexible when it comes to sending Google Docs through email. You can either directly mail the Google Docs to the recipient or you can download the Google Docs on your system first and then include it as an attachment.

Emailing via Google Docs

This method involves emailing the Google Docs directly to the recipient so you dont need to compose an email prior to adding the attachment. You can include messages while adding the attachment. It should be noted that even though the recipient will receive the email with the attachment, you wont be able to find this mail in your sent folder. Follow the given steps:

On PC

Open the Google Docs that you wish to send. Click on the File option on the menu bar.

Scroll down and click on Email. Click on Email This File. This will open a prompt where you can enter the recipients information.

You can also opt-in to email a copy of the Google Docs to yourself by checking the Send A Copy To Yourself check box. Proceed to enter the Recipients Email Address in the given To text field. You can change the email subject as well as add messages on the given text fields. Leave the Dont Attach option unchecked as this will send the content of Google Docs as a regular email message instead of an attachment. Uncheck the Dont Attach checkbox which will display a dropdown menu. In the dropdown menu, select a file type to convert the Google document to the respective file type. Click on the Send button to send the email with the attachment.



On Mobile

On an iOS device, open Google Docs and sign in to your account. On an Android device, youll be logged in automatically. Tap on the file that you intend to send as an email attachment. Tap on the small three-dots icons on the top right side of the document. Tap on Share & Export.

Tap on Send a Copy and then select a file type. This will convert Google Docs to the selected file type. Tap on Ok.

It will list all the available apps that the file can be shared with. Navigate and select the email client app that you wish to send the email to. This will redirect you to the email composing section of the email app with Google Docs as an attachment.

Sharing Google Docs

You can also share the document from your Google Drive with the recipient through an email. Follow the given steps:

On PC

Open Google Drive. Navigate to the Google Docs on your Google drive. Right-click on the Document, then click on Share.

Click on the Copy link button. This will put the link in the clipboard. In the general access dropdown menu, you can choose: Restricted: It only gives access to the recipient.

It only gives access to the recipient. Access to anyone with the link: It provides the access to anyone with the link. You should pick the Restricted option as it ensures the security of the file.

Click Done. Paste the link in the email and click on Send.

On Mobile

Open the Google Docs app. Tap the Three dots icon on the top right corner.

Tap on the Copy link. The link will be copied on your clipboard.

Paste the link in the email. Tap on Send.

Download and Share Google Docs

Step 1: Download the Google Docs

This method requires you to download the file to your system. You can use this method to attach Google Docs to an email for other mail clients as well. Follow the given steps to download the file on your system.

On PC

Open the Google Docs that you wish to send as an attachment. Click on the File option.

Navigate to the Download option. This will list you with all the file types that you can download the file in.

Choose a file type and then proceed to select the file path on your local computer.

Click on Save to download the file in the given file type.

On Mobile

Open Google Docs. Tap the Three horizontal dots icon on the top right corner. Tap on Share and export.

Tap on Save a copy. Choose the file format. You can either choose PDF or Word then tap on Ok.

Tap on Save to files. Choose a save location and tap on Save.

Step 2: Attach Google Docs

After youve downloaded the file then you can proceed to attach the file to an email. On your web browser, log in to your Google account then follow the given steps:

On PC

Click on Compose to create a new email.

Click on the Paperclip icon beside the Send button.

Navigate to the file path where you have previously saved the Google Docs. Select the file and click on the Open button. This will take some moments and you can check the progress through the progress bar.

After the upload is complete, the file will be displayed within the email. Fill out the recipient address in the To text field and then click on Send to send the email with the attachment.



On Mobile