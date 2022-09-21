The Outlook web allows you to access your email messages from any browser at any time, given you are connected to the Internet. However, delegating each new message to other people in your team or external people can get out of hand, especially when you receive a huge number of emails.

Instead of manually copying and pasting the email message and sending them to other people, Outlook offers better options to do so. Using it, you can efficiently manage your emails and save precious time.

In this article, we explain various ways you can attach an email to Outlook and forward it to multiple addresses.

How to Attach Email in Outlook Web?

You can select several email messages in your inbox and forward them to other email addresses.

Alternatively, if the email management follows a particular pattern or a routine, you can create a rule to automate and ease the forward process.

Drag and Drop

As the name suggests, you can simply drag and drop the messages you want to attach to an email message and send it to multiple addresses.

Sign in to your Outlook web account. Click the New Message button in the top-left corner to create a new email message.

Now, select the message you want to attach to another message. You can search for it on the search bar. Then, drag and drop the message you want to attach from the left side to the new message body on the right side.

To cancel the message attachment, click the down arrow next to it and select the Remove Attachment option.

Additionally, choose the Preview option to get a quick look before sending it.

Note: If you forward a message containing an attachment, it will also be sent to the recipients in the form of a .eml file.

Forward the Message

Outlook has a built-in option that lets you forward an email message to other people.

You can manually forward each attachment yourself as follows:

Find the message you want to attach. Click the three dots icon and select Other reply actions > Forward as attachment.

Once the attachment is loaded and ready to be sent, enter the recipient’s email address next to the To field. You can enter multiple email addresses. Just press enter after entering and type the next one.

Click Send once you’re done.

Note: You can only forward one email message at a time using this method.

In case you want every message you receive to be forwarded to another email address, you can enable it in the Outlook settings.

Click the gear icon on the top bar and select View all Outlook settings.

Then, navigate to Mail > Forwarding. Turn on the Enable forwarding checkbox and enter the email address where you want to forward the email message as an attachment. While accessing this setting, you may be prompted to re-login to verify.

Additionally, enable the Keep a copy of forwarded messages to get one copy of the message you forward saved to your inbox.

Create a Rule

As your inbox gets filled with email messages, managing them can be a hectic job. However, you can automate Outlook to do all the heavy lifting of forwarding multiple emails at once to multiple email addresses simultaneously.

To do this, you have to create a rule first:

Click the gear icon from the top bar and click View all Outlook settings. Then, navigate to Mail > Rules. In the Rule section, click Add new rule.

Fill in the fields (Name your rule and Add a condition) according to your requirements. For instance, select the From condition and enter the email address of specific people whose email messages you want to forward as an attachment. Under Add an action, click the Select an action and choose the Forward an attachment option. Also, place the cursor next to it and type the email address of the people to whom you want to send the email attachment automatically.

Click Save when done.

Note: Since some of the messages will be automatically forwarded as attachments to other people, be sure to create an appropriate rule (especially if your message contains confidential information).