How to Attach a File in Email

As the saying goes “A picture is worth a thousand words”, it is equally true for emails. Rather than only writing a plain message, when you attach photos or videos to it, your email can deliver more information to the recipient.

However, there is a caveat. You have to follow a slightly different approach for attaching large files like audio and videos compared to small files like word documents and PDFs. Also, adjusting the attachment settings can vary from one email service to another.

So, without further ado, let’s get right into the article to learn how to attach a file to an email for multiple email service providers.

How to Attach a File in Gmail

There are specifically two ways to attach files in Gmail. One is through the direct attachment, and the other is through drive attachment. You can learn about both of them in the section below.

Using Direct Attachment

You can use this method if your file is relatively smaller in size, such as pdfs, text files, or Word documents. For larger files like videos, you may skip directly to the next method. So without more delay, let’s learn how you can use this method both on PC and mobile devices.

On Desktop

Open a browser and log in to your Gmail account. On the top left corner, click on Compose. Now, fill all the fields according to your preference. Next, click on the little paper clip icon on the bottom.

Then, navigate to the file you want to attach and double-click on it. Alternatively, you can drag and drop the file directly on the message field from your PC. Finally, click on the Send button.

On Android

Open the Gmail app on your phone. On the bottom right corner of your screen, tap on Compose button. Next, fill out all the fields according to your preference. Now, tap on the little paper clip icon to attach files located at the top right corner.

Then, tap on the Attach file option.

Browse the file on your phone storage. Finally, tap on the Send button.

Unlike on Android, where the Gmail app comes pre-installed, you need first to download the app from the App store. Once you have downloaded it, open it and follow the above steps under Android.

Using the Drive Attachment

You cannot attach a file greater than 25 MB in Gmail. So, this method is particularly useful when you want to send larger files such as videos, audio files, photos, etc. This method includes using the Drive Attachment.

On Desktop

Open a browser and login into the Gmail account. From the top-left corner, click on Compose. Now, click on the little “Google Drive icon”.

If you have already uploaded the file to your google drive, browse and select the file. Otherwise, upload the file to google drive first. Also, to make the search easier, you can go to the Recent tab if you recently uploaded that file.

Before the file is sent, Google drive will ask you to provide the necessary permissions. You can give permission according to your preference. Finally, click on Send.

On Android

Open the Gmail app. On the bottom right corner of the screen, tap on Compose. Fill in all the necessary fields and tap on the little paper clip icon from the top right corner. Now, tap on the Insert from Drive option.

Select the file you want to attach to the email and tap on it. Tap on the Send button.

Note: To remove an attachment, you can click the ‘x’ icon next to it that appears after you upload the file to the message field.

How to Attach Files in an Email on Outlook

Attaching files in Outlook emails slightly varies and depends on whether you are using the web version or the desktop version of the Outlook app. You can learn more about both of them in detail below.

On Web App

Open any browser and log in to your Outlook account. On the top-left corner of the window, click on the New message button. Now, on the right pane, fill out the necessary fields. Next, click on Attach from the top menu and click one of the following: Browse this computer : Use this to search files within your PC.

: Use this to search files within your PC. Browse cloud locations : Use this option to look for the file to attach that is already inside your OneDrive storage.

: Use this option to look for the file to attach that is already inside your OneDrive storage. Upload and share: Use this option first to upload the file to OneDrive and attach the file to an email.

Alternatively, you can drag and drop the file directly to the message field. Finally, click the Send button to send the email with an attachment.

On Desktop App

Open the Outlook app. Compose a new message or select a message from the inbox. Then, under the Message tab, select Attach File. Browse the file on your PC or cloud storage depending upon your preference. Alternatively, you can drag and drop the file directly onto the message field. Finally, click on the Send button to send the email with the attachment.

Note: The above settings can vary according to the Outlook version you are using. However, you can look for similar settings.

How to Attach Files in an Email on iPhone

Apple provides the Mail app similar to Gmail app on Android. You can attach files like videos, photos, audio, and others to emails using it. Here’s how to attach files in the Mail app on your iPhone.

Open up the Mail app on your iPhone. On the bottom right corner, tap on the pencil icon to compose an email. Fill in the fields according to your preference. Then, tap and hold on to the empty space on the email body. Choose the Attach file option and upload the file from your device. Alternatively, choose the Insert Photo or Video option to upload large files.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Am I Not Allowed to Send My File on Gmail Even though the Size Is under 25 Mb?

Well, in case you are trying to attach an executable file, then Gmail restricts you from doing it. Gmail does this for security reasons and to prevent viruses from spreading through your file.

How to Attach a Folder in Gmail?

There is no direct way to attach a whole folder in Gmail. But instead, you can convert it to a zip/compressed file, and then upload it as an attachment.

I Do Not Want Other People to Share My Attachments. How Do I Do It in Gmail?

If you want to prevent sharing of your attachments without authorization, you can use the Gmail feature called “Confidential mode”. It lets you set an expiration date and a passcode if you want. And, you can enable it while composing a message by clicking the little lock icon (Toggle confidential mode).