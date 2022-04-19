Although helpful programs like Microsoft Excel make it easy for you to work, minor nuances can delay your workflow. For example, having to change the sizes of all columns and rows can take up to hours.

So, there are a few techniques to cut down a lot of your time while changing the sizes of the columns and rows. Let’s quickly take a look.

How to AutoFit Columns in Excel

There are a few ways to autofit columns in Excel depending on how many you want to autofit.

To change the width of a single column in Excel, please follow these steps:

Click on a column to select and change it. From the Home tab, check the Cells and click on Format. Then, click on Auto Fit Column Width. You can also double-click on a column and it’ll autofit depending on the length of the text within. Now, click on OK.

If you want to autofit all columns on your worksheet, you can follow these steps:

Click on Select All. This button is on the left of the first column and has a minimal logo. This button will automatically select all the columns on the sheet.

Then, right-click on the Select All button and click on Column Width from the drop-down menu.

Set your desired value and click on OK. If you want to perform the same action for multiple columns but not all, hold down the Ctrl key and click on the desired header cells. Then, right-click and select Column Width. Enter a value and click OK.

Please note that even if you want to autofit columns in Excel Office 2007 to 2010, you can still follow the same methods above. However, you might notice minimal changes in the name of some options.

How to Copy a Column Width to Another Column?

If you want to duplicate a specific column width to another one without having to repeat the adjustment, here’s what you can do:

Select a cell header that you want to copy by pressing Ctrl + C. Now, right-click on a header cell in your desired column where you’d like to paste the copied cell’s width. Click on Paste from the Paste Options or press the Ctrl + V keyboard shortcuts.

Now, you can notice that both the columns have the same width. To check the accurate width of the columns, right-click on the pasted column and click on Column Width. You can view that both the columns have the same value.

If you want a faster way to make multiple columns of the same width instead of copying them, you can try these steps.

Hold down the Ctrl key and select the columns. Then, drag the border either left or right until you’ve selected the columns of your choice. Then, hover over the outline of the last selected column until you can view a new mouse pointer that lets you resize. Click and drag to a column width you prefer.

Now, all your selected columns are automatically the same width. To change the column width for all the columns on your sheet, click on the Select All button. You can find it above the first row. Then, drag the outline of any column to your right.

How to Change the Default Width of All Columns on Excel?

If you don’t want to keep using the shortcuts to adjust the width of the columns on your Excel sheet, you can change the default width. How this works is you’ll have to enter a new measurement/value for the cells.

The value determines the number of characters that can fit inside a cell. However, this may depend on which font you choose as well. So, here’s how you can change the default width of all columns:

If you want to change the default column width for a single sheet, click on the Sheet tab. Now from the Home tab, click on Format that’s in the Cells area. Click on Column Width. Check the Default units option. Enter a value and click on OK.

You can do the same for other sheets in the workbook.

How to Autofit Rows in Excel?

Similar to auto-fitting columns, there are a few ways to autofit rows in Excel. You can either select one row or click on the Select All button to select all the rows. Then, click on Format. Then, click on AutoFit Row Height.

How to Change the Height of Rows?

You can change the size of your rows to your desired height by following these steps:

Select one or more rows. Click on Format. Click on Row Height.

Inside the Row height box, enter your desired value and then click on OK.

Another way you can change the row height is by simply clicking and dragging the borders.

For a single row, click and drag the outline above or below until you reach your desired size.

For multiple rows, select them and drag the outline as mentioned previously.

For all the rows on your worksheet, click on Select All and hover over a row’s border until you can see the resize pointer. Click and drag the row height to your liking.

Another way you can change the row height for the entire worksheet is by clicking on the Select All button. Then, hit right-click. Click on Row Height from the drop-down menu. Enter a value and click on OK.

How to Change the Height of Rows Based on the Characters?

If you want all the text inside your row to display properly, you can autofit the row automatically. Here’s how you can do it:

Select your desired rows. From the Home tab, click on Format. Click on AutoFit Row Height.

How to Create a Workbook Template?

If you want to have a desired default column width for every new workbook, you can make a workbook template. Then, you can use the template whenever you need to create a new project. Here’s how you can do it:

If it’s your first time making a workbook template, you’ll need to set a default personal templates location. To do that, click on File and then go to Options. Click on Save and type the path to personal templates location inside the Default personal templates location box. Click on OK. Open any workbook for your new template. Click on File and then go to Export.

Select Change File Type. Hit double-click on Template inside the Workbook File Types box. Inside the File name box, enter a name for your new template. Then, click on Save.

To use your new custom template, click on File and then New. Below the Personal area, you can view all your templates. Double-click on one and you can now start working on your new workbook.

What Are the Minimum, Maximum, and Default Sizes for Excel Columns and Rows?

If you want exact measurements for the rows and columns in certain areas, please follow the chart below: