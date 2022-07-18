how-to-automatically-add-numbers-in-excel

Adding numbers on MS Excel isn’t as hard unless you are doing it wrong. Performing it manually can give you a severe headache as it takes a lot of your time and energy. Especially when it comes to large numbers, I have seen some people use calculators and insert the answers into their sheets one by one.

People often use Microsoft Excel to organize and format their data. But did you know that you can also add, subtract, multiply, and divide two or more values in excel itself? You can basically use your excel as both a calculator and a data tracker. With excel, you can sum incredibly complex numbers easily with the help of a few simple formulas.

How to Sum Values in MS Excel

You can add numbers in MS Excel in various methods. In this article, we are going to discuss the ways we can sum values in MS Excel.

Using Status Bar

One of the easiest solutions to view the total value is by looking into the Status Bar for the sum.

Right-click the status bar at the bottom of the page Scroll down and select SUM Select the row or column you want to add The sum appears at the status bar

Note down the value on the cell where you want the sum

This way, you can add numbers in excel quickly.

Using AutoSum

AutoSum is the most used function in excel to add up big values. You can find it in the Formulas tab.

Tap on any one Cell where you want the sum Go to Formulas tab Click on Autosum and select Sum The formula =SUM() appears on the cell Select the first value in the cell

Left-click and drag the end of your cell



Click Enter

This easily adds up the value of your chosen row or column

With AutoSum by your side, you won’t have to take any pressure about not being able to remember any formulas. However, this doesn’t come in handy when you have to add numbers from unassociated groups of rows or columns. We use spreadsheets for making report cards and data analysis where straight add ups of numbers won’t be enough.

I have categorized some functions, which are primarily formulas, which you can use to add up complex values from all sorts of places.

Let’s take this chart as our example. Here, we add the ratings of the different foods from day 1 to day 5.

Plus Sign Function

Adding large numbers manually can be frustrating, but with excel spreadsheet, you can easily sum them up. If you are wondering how one can do it, read it till the end to learn it the correct way.

Here, let’s add the total rating of food 1 on day 1, day 2, day 3, day 4, and day 5. Similar to AutoSum, you can only use this function to add values of a specific row or column. As you can see, the food ratings of food 1 on day 1 which is on cell B2 is 8, on day 2 on cell C2 is 7, and so on.

Select the cell where you want to get the total sum Put Equals sign [ = ] Tap on the First value that you want to add The cell name appears Put Plus sign [ + ] Tap on the next value Continue this process until you reach the last value. To get the total in this chart for food 1, we enter =B2+C2+D2+E2+F2

Click on the Enter key and the total sum value of all those numbers appears in the selected cell as you can see in the picture. Here, the total sum is 41



Tapping on numbers one by one might get hectic. If you want to try something easier and less troublesome, the SUM function is the way to go

SUM Function

This function is best suited for large data. With the help of the sum function, you can add any cell from every row and column. The general formula for sum function is =SUM( )

If you are in a hurry, you can use the following shortcut keys for faster operations:

Select the tab to sum values Press Alt and = keys Tap the row or column to sum the total value. i.e., row 3 Click Enter key

To understand and use this function in more detailed approach, follow the steps mentioned below

Click on the Function icon on the top of cells A dialogue box appears Select SUM under the “Select a function” dropdown

Click on the Ok button Another dialogue box appears Type in or select the cell you want to add under the boxes as shown in the picture



Here, we have selected cells B3, C3, D3, E3, and F3 to get the total sum rating of food 2. Click on the Ok button

The sum of total value appears on the selected cell.

As shown below, we have made another column for the total. Cell H3 is the selected cell for food 2’s total rating

Alternatively, you can type a formula to calculate the sum of this data. For food 3, write the formula =SUM(B4:F4) . Since we need the sum value of B4, C4, D4, E4, and F4, we have to enter the first and last cell.

You can also select the first cell and drag it all the way to the end cell.

No matter the process, the output of both these techniques will come the same. Even if we use the function icon, we will get the same value.

In some cases, you have to add a row but you must omit some values. Suppose you have to add the first two values and the last two values. Let’s omit the third day in our food 5 data

Write the general formula =SUM( Drag the mouse from the first value to the second value Put a comma Tap on the fourth value and drag it to the fifth value Close it with the bracket ) Press the Enter key



In this way, you can add different values from different cells. You don’t have to worry about not being able to add random numbers from different rows and columns to your sheet.

Likewise, the total value you get using this method to add will also be the same.

SUMIF Function

We apply the Sum If function for adding a definite value from data. Our chart has less data so finding a few cells and adding them isn’t hard. But in the case of large data, searching for a few cells one by one is not possible. We use this if they belong to certain criteria of a data.

As you can see in the 10th column, we summed up total ratings on each day.

Now, suppose we have to add two values that fall in the k category. Let’s take these two values from cells B10 and D10 and add them. As mentioned before, we can’t search them and add in large data. It takes forever.

If we add these two cells directly, we get 82 as our total value.

Now, here’s how you do it using the SUM IF function

Select the cell where you want the output Click on the Function icon right above the cells A dialogue box appears

Select SUM IF under “select a function” Press on the OK button Function arguments dialogue box appears Select range, criteria, and sum-range

Here, we are going to evaluate the range for k. The range is the area or number of cells which you want to calculate i.e., the row or column where the criteria are located.

You can also type the formula =SUMIF() on the cell where you want the sum and mention the range, criteria and sum range inside the bracket.

Criteria are the category that you are looking for in the cell to add up. K is the criteria.

And Sum-range is the values that you add. This means that if the system finds k in the range, it adds the values next to it from the sum-range.

Select and drag your rows and columns Click on the OK button



As you can see, the values we got by using the sum if function is the same as the one we got from using the sum function.

In this way, you can add numbers in MS Excel very quickly.

SUMIFS Function

Similar to SUMIF function, you can apply this function to add definite value that falls under more than one criteria. To use SUMIFS function,

Select the cell where you want to get the total sum Tap on Function icon Search SUMIFS “under select a function”

Click on OK button Function Argument dialogue box appears Select the cells for sum range from the data

Tap on the box beside Criteria range1 and select your first criteria range. It is the range of cells that you want to calculate for a certain criteria Critertia1 appears under it Select or type in the cell name of your Criteria1 from the data Tap on the box beside Criteria range 2 and select the range of cells that you want to evaluate for your second criteria Type down or select your Criteria2 Select as many criteria as you want. Once you’re done, click on the OK button The sum value will appear on the cell you had selected before.

In this way, you can mention multiple criteria and evaluate the sum of different values in your excel using SUMIFS Function.