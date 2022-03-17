If you store all your important files on your Mac, you may want to consider looking into backing up your files. In some cases, your device’s hard drive might get corrupted, so it’s best to ensure you don’t lose any of your important documents to malfunction.

Thankfully, you can easily back up your Mac through different methods. The most common backup is done through Apple’s own integrated cloud storage system, iCloud.

Users get 5GB of free iCloud storage to get started, and it’s easy to upgrade at any time!

So, without further ado, let’s learn how to back up Mac on iCloud.

Can I Backup Macbook to iCloud?

A common misconception among users is that iCloud helps back up their entire Mac. However, this information is misinterpreted. There is a big difference between backing up and syncing your device.

Although iCloud can back up all your data on Mac, it does not back up your installed application or operating system. As a result, it is not considered a true backup.

To be more specific, iCloud Drive or iCloud Photos is commonly used to sync your documents, files, and photos to the cloud. This syncing method acts as a backup as it allows you to view files between your Macs and other Apple devices.

So, if your Mac is experiencing issues or gets stolen, you can still access all your files through iCloud.

But, there is a certain risk involved if you back up from iCloud. If you have deleted files from iCloud, you cannot retrieve them and will be deleted from your other devices as well.

The most effective backup method you can try is purchasing an external hard drive and using your Mac’s built-in Time Machine or other third-party applications.

How to Backup Mac on iCloud?

With iCloud, your files, photos, and documents automatically stay up-to-date, as long as your device has wifi or cellular connection and decent battery life.

But before you begin, please update your operating system to the latest macOS version and make sure you are logged into your iCloud account on your device. Now, to Backup your Mac on iCloud,

Navigate to the top menu bar and click on the Apple Logo. Select the System Preferences option. Click on the Apple ID icon. From the left panel, click on the iCloud option. You will have a list of applications that you can sync with iCloud. According to your preference, check the boxes for iCloud Drive, Notes, and Reminders.

To backup your Documents, click on the Options button next to iCloud Drive. Check the box for Desktop and Document Folders.

Note: The backup will automatically start for the items you have enabled. If you want to turn it off, you can simply uncheck the boxes for the items.

If you can’t connect your Mac to your iCloud, then this article might help you out.

How to Backup iPhone to iCloud on Mac?

There are two stages to this process. First, you will need to configure the settings on your iPhone device. Then, you will have to connect your iPhone to your Mac. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can do it.

Stage 1: iPhone Configuration

Navigate to your iPhone Settings. From the top section, tap on your Apple ID banner. Tap on the iCloud option. Scroll down and tap on iCloud Backup. Select the Backup Now option to start the backup manually. Please make sure the iCloud Backup toggle is turned on to enable automatic backups.



Stage 2: Mac Configuration

Connect your iPhone to your Mac device. Now, open your Finder application. From the left-side panel, click on your iPhone. Navigate to the General tab. Under the Backups section, choose the ‘Back up your most important data on your iPhone to iCloud’ option. Finally, click on the Sync button. Now, the backup will take place automatically.

Where Can I See My iCloud Backups?

If you want to see the recent backup history of your devices such as iPhones and iPads, then you have the option to either check through the iCloud Settings or even through the iTunes app.

On iCloud Settings

Click on the Apple Logo from the top-left corner of your screen. Select the System Preferences option. Click on the Apple ID icon from the top corner. From the left panel, select iCloud. Now, click on the Manage button. On the pop-up window, select the Backup from the list of options. From the right panel, you can view the history for your backups.

On iTunes

Open your iTunes application. Head over to the menu bar and click on iTunes > Preferences. On the Preferences box, navigate to the Devices tab. Here you can find all your stored backups. To manage them, you can right-click on the device back up and choose your preferred option.

How To Recover Deleted iCloud Files From Your Mac?

Apple gives you an easy way to recover any of your deleted files on iCloud. It is because when you delete a file, it’s not completely deleted but just put in your trash folder.

It will last there from 30 days until it’s permanently deleted, and you won’t be able to recover it. So if it’s been less than a month, you can head into your trash folder and retrieve it. To do so,

Head over to iCloud.com and sign in. Then, click on Account Settings. Inside of settings, scroll down to the bottom page. Under the Advanced section, click on the Restore Files option. On the window, select the item and click on the Restore button.

Depending upon how many files and the size of those files, it can take iCloud definitely a while to restore those files, but once it does, they’ll go back to their original location.

Conclusion

Apple has made the backing up process relatively easier for its users. Since iCloud backups are pretty much automatic and synced in all of your devices, it is convenient and hassle-free. But please be aware that once you delete an item from your iCloud, you can longer access it.

Although iCloud Backup is not the true form of Backup, it still does various things. But, If you want to Backup your entire Mac, we recommend you Backup through an external drive and use Mac’s built-in application- Time Machine.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I know if my Mac is backed up to iCloud?

You can easily know if you’re Mac is backed up to iCloud. For this, head over to the device’s System Preferences > Apple ID. Now, head over to the iCloud option. If the items like Photos, Notes are checked, you can know your Mac is backed up.

How much iCloud storage do you need?

Well, this depends on your personal preference and how much storage space your device is currently taking. Apple offers its users three storage options which include 50 GB, 200 GB, and 2TB of iCloud storage.

How often does iCloud backup my Mac?

iCloud Backup usually takes place every 24 hours. But, for the backup process to start, you will have to have good battery life on your device and wifi or cellular connection.