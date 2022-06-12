By default, Snapchat does not back up your camera roll. So, figuring out how to insert camera roll images to Snapchat can be quite troublesome when there are no settings or buttons for it on Snapchat.

In order to get it done, you have to post stories from the camera roll to save them on Snapchat which is really tiring. But, I have a trick that will not require you to actually post stories.

Learn how to back up the camera roll to Snapchat from this article.

How to Back Up Camera Roll to Snapchat

You can back up the camera roll to Snapchat on your by creating a story. Wait, you don’t have to actually share a story. You can save images as a story to back up from the camera roll to Snapchat. Check out the steps below.

On iPhone

If you use Snapchat for your iPhone, follow the steps below:

Open Snapchat and go to the Memories icon. It is on the left of the shutter button Under the Memories, tap on Camera Roll Once you tap on Camera Roll, you can see pictures and videos from your camera roll. However, if you see right under the Camera Roll tab, you can see a message. It says Your Camera roll isn’t backed up by Snapchat. Select and hold the Image or Video you want to back up and tap on the More option.

Select Create Story

Again, as I said, there’s no need for you to share a story. Create story tab directs to save the story. Name your story and tap on Save Story

Go to your Memories to see your backed up image in Snaps

On Android

If you use Snapchat on Android, find out the simple steps to back up the camera roll to Snapchat.

Open Snapchat and go to the Memories icon Under the Memories, Tap on Camera Roll Images and videos from your camera roll will appear under this tab. Yet, you can see Your camera roll isn’t backed up by Snapchat. Select the Image or Video you want to back up and tap on the Export icon Select the Snapchat icon on the menu

Tap on the Save button You don’t have to share the story publicly. Instead of posting the story, it will save your snap and back up the image.

Go to your Snaps to see it



How to Check Your Back-up Progress

After you have backed up from the camera roll, your images appear in the snaps. You can check the Backup Progress status from the Memories settings. Either your phone must have strong cellular service or a stable Wi-Fi connection to backup memories fully.

Here are the steps that will guide you to check your Memories Backup progress on both iPhone and Android.

Open Profile > Settings Tap on Memories

Find Backup Progress See if it says Complete Backup progress shows Complete when there is no need to backup memories. In case your memories are not fully backed up, it shows “No Internet Connection” or “#Snaps Remaining.”

How to Turn On Smart Backup

If your Backup Progress does not show “Complete,” you must turn on Smart Backup. Smart Backup will automatically back up your memories on cellular data over an unstable Wi-Fi connection. So, you don’t have to worry about it getting removed even when you uninstall Snapchat and install it again.

You can follow these steps if you haven’t turned on Smart Backup on your Snapchat. It is applicable on both iPhone and Android.

Open your Profile and tap on Settings Tap on Memories

Under Storage, find Smart Backup Switch the toggle to turn on



Frequently Asked Questions

How to Backup Memories to Camera Roll on Snapchat?

You can backup Snapchat Memories to the camera roll by exporting the snap. Check out the steps to backup.

Go to your Snapchat memories and select the image. Tap and hold the image to view different menu Click on Export Snap Tap on Download to back up to the camera roll

How to Backup Pictures in Both Memories and Camera Roll?

You can select your preferred backup option from Snapchat settings. To backup pictures in both Memories and Camera Roll, follow the given steps.