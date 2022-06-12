Did you get a new phone? Move your contacts to your new device through Google drive. Google introduced its backup service in 2017. Since then, it has been backing up everything from multimedia to your contacts.

Backing up your contacts on your Google account proves especially helpful when you’re switching phones.

Keep reading this article to learn more about how you can backup your contacts to google drive.

How to Backup Contacts to Google Drive

Google has a specialized service to save your contacts in Google Drive called Google Contacts. All contacts saved in Google Contacts are stored in Google Drive.

To backup your contacts, firstly you need to be logged in to your Google drive account. Keep in mind that you cannot back up data from a child’s account of Gsuite. Furthermore, all of your contacts will be removed once you log out of your account.

Although the user interface vary according to brands, similar settings can be found on all devices.

Restore Contacts from Google Account

You can restore the contact you have backed up on your Google Account to your phone. You will firstly have to log in to the account you have your contacts stored in. Thereafter, you can follow these steps to restore contacts from Google:

Open your Phone Settings. Scroll down to Google. Select Set up & Restore.

Select Restore contacts.

If you have multiple accounts logged in, select your account by tapping on your profile icon. Tap Restore.

Save New Contact on Google Contacts

You can register new contacts directly to your Google Contacts. This will directly store your contact on Google Drive without having to manually store it to your drive. Follow these instructions to save a new contact on your Google Drive:

Select a “+” sign to Add a new contact. Under Save contact, select Google. If you have multiple google accounts signed in on your device, choose the one where you wanna save your contact in. You can enter additional details like your email address, location, etc.

Backup Future Contacts

You can back your future contacts up on your google drive from your phone. You can do this through navigating Google on your phone’s settings. You may follow these steps to backup existing contacts from your phone to your Google Drive.

Open Settings. Scroll down and tap on Google. Navigate to Settings for Google App > Google Contact sync > Also sync device contacts > Automatically back up & sync device contents Toggle on Automaticall back up & sync device contacts.

Choose the google account you to back your contacts on.

This will also sync your future contacts to your Google account. However, when you sign out of the account with your contacts stored, they will disappear from your phone.

Import Contacts from Your Phone to Google

If you have existing contacts on your SIM card that you want to backup on your google account, you’ll have to import it from your phone and export it to your google account. Here are the instructions to import contacts from your phone to your google account:

Go to your contact settings. Select Manage contacts. Go to Import/export.

Choose Import from SIM. Select the contact you want to import from you phone and export it to your Google account.



Move contacts to your Google Account

You can move your contacts from any destination on your to your Google Account. You may refer to these instructions to your Google Account:

Open your contact settings on your phone. Choose Manage Contacts. From the option, select Move Contacts. Select the destination where you have the contact you want to move. Then, select your google account where you want to move your contact to.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does Google Backup My Phone Contacts?

Google automatically backs up your phone contacts to your Google drive if you own an Android phone. However, you will have to give Google the permission to access your phone contacts first.

How Do I Transfer My Contacts to My New Phone?

You can easily transfer your contacts to your new phone if they are stored in your Google Drive. Simply, log in to your account and your contacts will automatically be synced to your device’s contacts.

How Do I Transfer My Contacts Without Using a SIM card?

You can transfer your contacts by logging in to your Google account. Store your existing contacts on your Google Account by either importing contacts from your SIM card or moving your contacts to your Google account.

Log in to the account with your contacts stored in your new device. This will automatically sync the contacts saved on your Google account to your device.