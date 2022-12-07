If you own Amazon Fire Tablet, it has a feature called Backup & Restore that automatically backs up your data. Well, such backup data comes in handy for retrieving and restoring data, especially after a device reset or a new tablet purchase.

Usually, you can back up your tablet’s network settings, browsing history, email settings, bookmarks, and many more. Also, if you have a huge collection of media files such as photos and videos, you can backup such files on Amazon Cloud Drive.

How to Backup Data on an Amazon Fire Tablet?

Your Fire Tablet will start storing data as a backup only after you have enabled the feature. So, you can start by turning on the backup & restore settings on your device. Similarly, for personal files, you can also choose to use an SD card or PC as a backup.

So, let’s quickly move on with the several methods for backing up data on a Fire tablet.

Turn On Backup & Restore

You can enable the Backup and Restore default settings on your Fire Tablet. When you connect your device to a strong Wi-Fi, it will automatically store your tablet settings in the cloud. Additionally, you can also access and restore Wireless configurations, browsing history, and bookmark for about a year after the last use. Here’s how you turn it on from settings.

Launch Settings. Choose Device Options.

Tap on Backup & Restore.

Toggle On the button for Backup & Restore.

Again, switch the toggle ON for Save Wi-Fi Passwords to Amazon.



Backup Contact and Calendar

Another way to back up your data on Fire Tablet is by exporting the files. If you do not want to lose your contact data, you can export it and send it to yourself. This feature is also available for the calendar app.

For Contacts, you can export as .vcf format. Similarly, for the calendar, you can export it in the .ics file format. However, you must connect your Fire Tablet to Wi-Fi throughout the process. You can check out the steps given below.

Contact Data

Launch Contacts app. Now, on the upper left, tap on Three horizontal lines menu.

Choose Settings > Contact Settings.

Tap on Export.

Pick Export to Storage.

If your Fire Tablet OS is 5 or earlier, you can tap OK to confirm. However, if your Table OS is 6 or more, you can move on to the next step. Again, navigate to the Three-dot menu on the upper right and choose Show Internal Storage.

Pick your desired Storage location and select Save.

Calendar Data

Launch Calendar application Go to the Three-lines menu icon at the upper left.

Choose Export Calendar and confirm it.

Now, navigate to Files > Local Storage. Next to each calendar file, you can see the Three-dot menu. Tap on it and choose Email. You can send the attachment to yourself using email.

Transfer Via USB

For users who do not use an SD card, you can check out the traditional way of backup. Using a micro-USB cable, you can transfer a copy of all the important files from your tablet to your PC and store them. Then, after performing a reset, you can transfer the files back to your tablet.

Here are the steps on how to do it.

Firstly, connect your Fire Tablet to PC using a transferable micro-USB cable. Now, if you are a Mac user, you can see Tablet on your desktop. On Windows, you can see device on My Computer

Create a new folder on your PC to store the tablet files. Then, Navigate to the Tablet folder > Internal Storage.

Once you find the file, you wish to transfer, Drag and drop them into the new folder you created before. Open the Folder to check if the files are accessible on your PC.

After you are done, you can safely Eject the tablet from your PC.

Backup on microSD Card

You can also use a MicroSD Card as portable storage on your Fire Tablet to transfer files. Although you mainly use it to optimize device storage, you can use it as a means to back up data. It comes in handy for storing personal files and media.

However, there are a few things to note first. If you cannot transfer some files, they could be copyrighted. Additionally, there is a high risk of data loss if you aren’t careful while removing the card. To be on the safe side, you can navigate to the device storage and remove it.

Let’s check out the steps for using a microSD card as a backup.

Insert a compatible microSD Card into your Fire Tablet. If prompted, pick Set Up option on the Pop-up. Now, choose Use as Portable Storage menu.

After the setup, you should see several downloads to your SD Card for each application on Storage settings. Toggle On all menus to automatically store them on your memory Card.



Backup Photos and Videos

You can use Amazon Cloud Drive if you want to restore your personal files, videos, and photos. You can turn on the auto-save settings for applications to automatically back them up. Unfortunately, you can use this drive only till December 31, 2023. According to the official site, it will be permanently unavailable after the mentioned date.

You can follow the given steps to enable Amazon Cloud Drive.