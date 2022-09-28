An iPhone with a damaged screen is something we all want to avoid. But, when it does happen, it’s still not the end of the world. Before you take it to repair or pass it on to somebody else, it’s important to take care of your data first.

It’s also helpful to note how broken the screen is. If it’s partially damaged, you may still be able to tap in some places. But regardless of that, we can use some workarounds. For instance, we can use factors like Siri, Face ID, and other external techniques that can help back up your iPhone.

How to Backup iPhone with Broken Screen

Apple takes user data privacy seriously. So, no individual can break into your phone with unauthorized access. This, however, also makes it tricky for you as well if you can’t access your phone when the screen is broken. So, some of the methods below are conditional or cost money.

For example, you must already have selected the Trust Computer option on your phone beforehand when using iTunes on a PC. Another thing to consider is the Face ID. If your iPhone model doesn’t support it, you won’t be able to get into your phone. Additionally, restarting your iPhone will require you to type the password despite having a Face ID. So, it’s best not to restart your phone.

Given your phone somewhat responds to touch, you can back up your phone using the traditional method using the settings. But assuming your screen is completely unusable, here are some tricks to use:

Using iTunes on a Computer

When the screen is unresponsive, you can directly connect your phone to your computer and back up your files without touching the screen. However, this method requires you to select the Trust Your Computer option. If you have already used iTunes to back up in the past, you won’t need to trust your PC again.

Connect your phone to your PC using the lightning cable. Open iTunes. Click on the Devices logo to select your iPhone.

Select Summary.

From the Backups section, click on This Computer.

Click on Back Up Now.

Then, click on Done.

But, the steps above may not work if this is your first time using iTunes since you can’t tap on the Trust option on your phone.

Using Voice Control and A USB Keyboard

Another solution to backing up your iPhone data without using the screen is making use of the VoiceOver feature along with a USB keyboard. You can even use the Magic keyboard. This feature comes in handy when you can’t even see or use the screen.

But, it’s worth noting that this method requires you to have Siri enabled on your iPhone as well as Face ID. You’ll also need a lightning to USB adapter for the keyboard. Here’s how it’ll work: