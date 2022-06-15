How to Backup Outlook in Windows

The Outlook application allows users to create multiple backups. Backups are especially useful while migrating your emails, reinstalling Microsoft 365, or when you lose your device.

It is always smart to create backups if important emails, contacts, and dates are stored in your Outlook.

In this article, we will go into detail about the steps of exporting and importing backup files for Outlook, so keep reading this article.

How to Backup your Outlook

You will have to use the Outlook application that comes with Microsoft 365 to create a backup. You can backup either specific or all of your folders in Outlook so you can recover the folders later.

Export Files from Outlook

Use the Outlook application to export your emails, contacts, and calendar into a file to store on your computer. Here are the instructions for you to follow to create a backup file for Outlook:

Open the application for Outlook. Log in to your Microsoft account with the files you want to create a backup. Select File on the upper-right corner of the menu bar. On the left panel, select Open & Export. From the list of options on your right, select Import/Export. Select the action Export to a file from the Import and Export Wizard. Then, select Next. Create an Outlook data file (.pst) file type. If you want to create a backup for a specific file, select it from the window. If you want to backup everything, select your outlook address. Check the box next to Include subfolder. Click on Next. Browse to the location you want to save the backup file. From Options, select if you want to replace, create or not allow duplicate files. Click Finish. Add a password if you want to. This is an optional step.

Import Backed up Files

After creating a backup file for Outlook, you can import it to your preferred Outlook account. Here is how you can import a backup file through the Outlook application:

Open the Outlook application. Head to File. Select Open & Export on your left. From the options, select Import/Export. Select Import from another program or file on the Import and Export Wizard. Select the file type of your backup file. If you followed this article to create the file, select Outlook data file (.pst). Browse to locate your backup file. Choose what you want to do with redundant files. Import items in the same folder.

Create Data File

You can also import your backup file as a data file on Outlook. Creating a data file is useful when extracting specific information from your backup. Additionally, you can even move emails from your data file to your Outlook inbox. You can create a data file following these steps:

Open the Outlook application. Hop on to File on the menu bar. Select Open and export on the left. Choose the Open outlook data file option. Browse your .pst file on your device.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does Outlook automatically backup?

No, Outlook doesn’t automatically create a backup file. To create a backup file, users must export their information into a .pst file and store it on their device.

Do I need to backup my files on Outlook?

It is recommended to periodically back your files from Outlook. It protects your documents from potential threats like security breaches and malware.

Can you save Outlook emails to a flash drive?

You can export your data from Outlook into a .pst file. You can then store the file in a flash drive or any removable storage device.