How to Backup Sticky Notes in Windows

Many Windows users regard Microsoft’s Sticky Notes as their go-to note-taking application. Its easy-to-use interface, combined with bringing the old-school aesthetic of the actual sticky notes, makes jotting down on this application much more enjoyable.

Although rare, there is a slight possibility that you might lose your notes due to a technical system malfunction or an app glitch. So, to be on the safe end, creating a backup for all your important data becomes even more vital.

So, without further delay, let us learn how to backup your Sticky Notes on your devices.

How to Backup Sticky Notes?

There are a few methods you can apply to backup your Sticky Notes. You can manually scour through the File Explorer to find the file that holds all the information on your sticky notes.

Likewise, you can also choose to sync and export your notes through your Microsoft Outlook application. Additionally, you can also use third-party applications for even easier access.

Now, let us learn about each of these methods in more detail.

Manual Backup Through File Explorer

Restoring Sticky Notes is slightly different. It is because there is no direct way to drag or move around these notes like other txt files. However, as mentioned above, you will need to find specific files which contain all your written data in your Sticky Note to create the backup. So, here are some steps you can follow.

Use the shortcut Windows + R key to open the Run dialog box. In the Open field, paste the following path and click on OK.

%LocalAppData%\Packages\Microsoft.MicrosoftStickyNotes_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalState



Locate the plum.sqlite file and right-click on it. Select the Copy option. Alternatively, you can use the Control + C keyboard shortcut. Finally, navigate to the folder where you want to save the backup and hit paste.

Restore Sticky Notes Backup

Now, if you want to restore your notes from your backup, then here are some steps you can follow.

Navigate to the folder you have saved the plum.sqlite file and copy it. Now, head back to the file’s original location. You can enter the following path through the Run dialog.

%LocalAppData%\Packages\Microsoft.MicrosoftStickyNotes_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalState

Now, paste the folder. You will be prompted with the dialog box, click on the Replace the File in the Final destination to apply the changes.

Sync and Export Sticky Notes

Another alternative method you can apply to restore your Sticky Notes is through your Microsoft Outlook application. But, first, you need to log in to your Microsoft account and sync your notes. Also, the export process might take longer depending on your mailbox size.

Here are some step-by-step guides you can follow.

Sync Notes to Microsoft Account

Locate and launch the Sticky Notes from your device. Navigate to the top-right corner and click on the Gear icon. Enter your Microsoft account’s log-in credentials. Under the Help & feedback section, click on the Sync now button.

Export Sticky Notes

Open up the Outlook web from your device. Navigate over to the top-right corner and click on the Gear icon. Click on the View all Outlook Settings. From the left panel, select General > Privacy and data. Now, click on the Export Mailbox button.

Download Third-Party Application

If both of the above methods seem too tedious for you, then you can always opt to download a third-party application. Some popular apps for backing up sticky notes include Wondershare UBackit and AOMEI Backupper.

The backup process in these applications is known to take a significantly short time. In most of these applications, the backup process is automated, with several other backup modes to choose from.

Related Questions

How to Recover Deleted Sticky Notes?

If you have recently deleted a Sticky Note by accident, then there is no need to worry. To retrieve it, you can scour through the File explorer to find the specific file containing all the contents of your sticky notes or restore it from your Microsoft Outlook application.

Here are some step-by-step guides you can follow.

Locating the SQLITE File

Open your Run dialog box by using the Windows + R keys. Paste the following path on the Open field and click on the OK button.

%LocalAppData%\Packages\Microsoft.MicrosoftStickyNotes_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalState



Now, right-click on the plum.sqlite file. Select the Open With option. From the pop-up, select Notepad.

Now, for easier access, you can use the Control + F shortcut and enter some keyboards to find the contents of the deleted notes.

Through Outlook