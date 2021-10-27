How to Backup Windows 11

Windows 11 offers several easily accessible methods for backing up your files and system. With nearly 40-60% of small businesses losing data each year, backing up files is more important than ever.

And we’ve created a simple step-by-step guide to help you do just that.

Using OneDrive to Backup Windows 11

The modern and Microsoft recommended way is to backup your data to the cloud using OneDrive. Microsoft’s cloud storage platform, OneDrive, lets you save your important files in the cloud so that you can access them anytime or anywhere.

You get a 5GB plan for free by logging in with your Windows account. And for as little as $1.99 a month, you get 100GB of cloud storage space.

To automatically backup your files on Windows 11 using OneDrive, follow these steps:

Click on Start, type Settings and open it.

In Settings, from the menu on the left, click on Accounts. In the Accounts section, find and click on Windows backup.

In the Windows backup tab, toggle on “Remember my apps” and “Remember my preferences”.

Here, you will find OneDrive folder syncing listed on the top. Click on “Set up syncing”. Click on the folders you want to sync to OneDrive. All existing files in these folders will have a backup on OneDrive. Also all new files you add to them will automatically be synced to OneDrive. Click Start backup. You can click on the little OneDrive cloud icon at the right hand corner of the taskbar to check the sync progress.

With these settings, even if you lose the computer you are currently using, you will be able to access your files on another PC. The new PC will also remember all of your old PC’s apps and preferences (theme, passwords, language, and other settings).

Using System Restore to Backup Windows 11

There are more traditional ways to backup Windows 11 like using system restore or recovery drives. Windows lets you create a system restore point which can serve as a backup.

You can think of System Restore as a screenshot of a healthy operating system. You can always revert back to this point if your computer runs into trouble.

To create a system restore point, follow these steps:

Click on Start, type Create a restore point.

In the System Protection tab of the System Properties window, click on the Create button next to “Create a restore point right now”.

Type a short description to help you remember the restore point in the future. Click on Create.



Now anytime in the future, if your computer stops performing optimally, you can restore back to this point. To do this follow these steps:

Click on Start, type Create a restore point. In the System Protection tab of the System Properties window, click on the System Restore button.

In the dialogue that opens, click Next. Then select the restore point you set before. If you want to check the programs that will be affected by this restoration, you can click on Scan for affected programs.

Click Next and then click Finish. You will be asked to confirm your decision. Confirm by clicking Yes.

This will restore your computer. Follow the onscreen instructions to complete the process.

Creating a Recovery Drive

The process described above can only be used if you can get your computer to startup. If you can’t, then you could use a recovery drive to help you along. The recovery drive restores your computer back to the state it was in.

In order to make a recovery drive, follow these steps:

Insert the backup drive (USB drive) with at least 16GB of storage space into your computer. Create a backup of the files you have in this device as they will be deleted in the process to follow. Click on Start, type Create a recovery drive and click on it. You will be asked for permission. Click Yes.

Check “Back up system files to the recovery drive” and click Next.

Make sure your backup drive is selected. Click Next. Confirm that you want to delete everything in the recovery drive and proceed. The recovery drive will be created. In case Windows fails to startup you will be able to use it.

Note: To use the recovery drive, insert it into your computer before startup. Press F11 or F12 (this is different for different computers) to open the boot order menu. Select the recovery drive and follow the on-screen instructions.

Setting Up Automatic Backup

Another feature that deserves mentioning is the Automatic Backup feature. In Windows 11, this feature doesn’t look very different from that of Windows 10.

The feature is called “Backup and Restore (Windows 7)”. As the name suggests, this is an old feature and is now deprecated. This means Microsoft is no longer supporting it and they may remove the tool altogether in the future.

But in the meantime, this is still the easiest way to backup your files and systems. To automatically backup Windows 11 using this feature, follow these steps:

Go to Start, type Control Panel and open it.

In the Control Panel, click on System and Security. Find “Backup and Restore (Windows 7)” and click on it.

In the Backup subsection of Backup and Restore (Windows 7), click on “Set up Backup”.

You will first be asked to select where you want to save the backup. From the list, select the removable drive you want to save it to. Then click Next. You will now be asked what exactly you want backed up. “Let Windows Choose” will be the recommended option. You can choose this. But if you want to make sure everything you want gets backed up, click on “Let me choose”. Then click Next.

You will now have to select what you want to backup. Under “Data files”, find and select the files you want to save. Under “Computer” select the drive where Windows is installed. Then click Next. Now in the review section, you will find a Schedule at the bottom. Click on “Change Schedule”. Then select how often you want to back up your files/system and which day and time you want to do it. Once done, click Ok. Then click Save settings and run backup.



An incremental backup of your files and system will now be kept on a regular basis.

Using Third Party Backup Tools

There are also some great third-party applications that can help you backup your Windows 11 system and your files. While third-party applications do require installation (and in some cases, a fee), they can make the whole process of backing up Windows more intuitive and easier.

Hasleo’s Backup Suite is one such tool. This free application comes with backup, restore and cloning features that can be used to backup Windows and then restore it when you need to.

Macrium Reflect is another popular third-party backup tool. It comes in two different versions: home edition and business edition. This is a paid application, but it has a lot more options like Ransomware protection, Bare metal restore, Local/network/USB backup etc. It also comes with technical support.

EaseUS Todo Backup is also a great backup tool. It has a free version that is suitable for personal and small scale usage. It also has two paid versions: Home User & Business User. These options provide more features like scheduled backup, compression, encryption etc. The Business User edition is available in four different options, ranging from $39/year to $999/year.