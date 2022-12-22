How to Batch Rename Files on Mac

When files and folders are not named in an orderly manner, it can directly hamper your work efficiency. This can further make it difficult to navigate through the system UI. So, you can organize your system directory by renaming the cluttered documents.

Most computers allow us to rename a single file easily. But on macOS, you can rename multiple documents at once. This option is available on your Finder context menu. Here, if you set prerequisite conditions to rename multiple files simultaneously, you can batch rename files on Mac.

macOS home folder (Folder with your system name)

File extensions (.jpg, .doc, etc.)

Pre-installed system files

Library folder and files within Before you start to rename your files on macOS, it’s important to make sure you don’t rename/modify the following files:

Using the Context Menu

Through the context menu, you can select multiple files and rename them at once. When you click on the related option, you’ll see a pop-up window that asks you how you want to rename Finder items. Then, as mentioned above, you’ll have to set a prerequisite condition to do so.

Open Finder. Navigate to the location of the files you want to rename. Hold Command and select (highlight) the required files. Now, right-click on a file and choose to Rename.

On the Rename Finder Items window, choose either Replace Text, Add Text, or Format for the dropdown menu. Replace Text – Mention what you want to replace from the name of selected files and replace it with something else.



– Mention what you want to replace from the name of selected files and replace it with something else. Add Text – Add a text of your interest, either before or after the name of the selected files.



– Add a text of your interest, either before or after the name of the selected files. Format – Set your file name in either Name and Index, Name and Counter, or Name and Date format. The Name and Index and Name and Counter formats allow you to set a common name for the selected files, along with a start number that will automatically adjust in sequential order.



The Name and Date format allow you to set a date and time along with a common name for the selected files.

Fill out your conditions. Then, click on Rename.

Using Automator Tool

The Automator tool comes preinstalled on macOS. Through this tool, you can add new and creative features to your computer. So, you can batch rename files on Mac through Automator as well.

Press Command + Space to open Spotlight. Go to Automator. On the Choose a type for your document window, choose Folder Action.

From the search bar, search for Rename Finder Items. Drag and drop the related search result to the right pane of the Automator window.

When a pop-up message asks you if you want to preserve the original items and their names, select Don’t Add.

In the Rename Finder Items window, choose Make Sequential from the dropdown list. Then, choose to Add number to either existing item name or new name. If you select new name, type a new common name from the text field.

Choose a Start number and mention if you want to Place number before or after your name. Fill out the rest of your conditions. Again, from the search bar, search for Ask for Finder Items.

Drag and drop the related search result onto the right pane. On the Ask for Finder Items window, choose to Start at – Other.

Select the folder with the files you want to rename. Enable Allow Multiple Selection. Then, click on Run.

All the files inside the selected folder will now be renamed according to your conditions.

How to Revert Your Rename?

You can easily revert your rename action on macOS. When you do so, the new name will be cleared and the previous one will be reset. This works for both batch and single rename actions. However, the rename must be the last recent action for you to be able to do so.