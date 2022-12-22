How to Block a Number on Android?

Blocking a number can be useful, especially if you want to cut distractions and maintain your privacy. Your Android phones have an in-built feature to block such contacts. You can do it through the default dialer and messaging app.

Although the blocked contacts can no longer reach you through calls or messages, you may still receive their voicemail. Also, if you wish to prevent the caller from leaving a voicemail, you can contact your network carrier.

On Google’s Default Phone App

Google’s phone app is now the default dialler app for most android manufacturers. If you are using Google Pixel, Motorola, Asus, Xiaomi (latest models), etc. you can follow the below steps to block a number.

Open the phone app. If you want to block a saved number. Go to Contacts. If the number isn’t saved and you recently received/make a call. Go to recent. Long tap on the number that you want to block. Tap on Block/report spam.

Tap Block to confirm.

To see the block number. Tap on the Three-dots and click on Settings.

Go to Blocked numbers. You will find the blocked number there.



On Samsung

Samsung has its own default phone app. If you are a Samsung user using the One UI version, here’s how you can block contacts.

Open the default phone app. If you want to block a saved number. Go to Contacts. If the number isn’t saved and you recently received/make a call. Go to Recents. Tap on the number. Tap on the (i) button.

Tap on More and Tap Block contact.

To see the blocked number. Tap on the Three-dots and click on Settings.

Tap on the Blocked numbers. You will see all the blocked numbers there.



On OnePlus

Similar to Samsung, OnePlus has its own default phone app. If you are using Oxygen OS 10 or higher versions, here are the steps to block a number.

Open the phone dialer app. Go to contacts if you want to block a saved number. If the number isn’t saved on your device and you have recently received/make a call. Go to calls. Tap on the (i) button of the number that you want to block.

Tap on the Three-dots. Then, tap Add to blocklist.

Tap Add to blocklist to confirm. To see the blocked number. Go to the home menu of the phone dialer app. Press on the Three-dots at the Top-right corner. Next, Tap Block & filter.

You will see the block numbers there.

From Default Messaging App

When you block someone from the message, they won’t be able to send text messages. Similarly, they won’t be able to call you. So, this is another method you can try to block a number. As a reference, we have shown the steps using Google’s default messaging app.

Open the default message app. Long tap on the person or contact name that you want to block. Then, tap on the Block icon at the Top-right corner.

Tap OK to confirm. To see the blocked number. Tap on the Three-dots and click on Spam & blocked to find all the blocked numbers.



Using Internet Messaging App

If you are connected to someone via an internet messaging app like Whatsapp or Viber, you can block their contact to stop receiving calls or messages. Blocking contacts on such messaging apps is easy and has similar steps like you block someone on a phone’s dialer app.

On Whatsapp

Open the Whatsapp app. Tap on the person or contact name that you want to block. Tap on the three dots. Tap on More.

Tap Block. Tap again on Block to confirm.

To see the blocked number. Go to the home menu of WhatsApp. Tap on three dots and tap Settings.

Go to Account. Tap Privacy. Then, scroll down and tap on Blocked contacts to find the blocked contacts.



On Viber