YouTube allows you to block channels you do not want to interact with in the near future. Blocking channels helps you prevent seeing unwanted content on your Home page. Additionally, you can use this feature to block a commenter from leaving unwanted comments on your YouTube videos.

YouTube Block feature is available on all devices, including PCs and smartphones. So, if you are interested in using this feature, here we have listed down various ways you can use it to block channels as per your interest.

How to Block Channels on YouTube?

You can block a specific channel to prevent any future videos from showing up on your page. Before starting with the fixes, please make sure you log in to your Google account on YouTube.

On PC

Go to the official YouTube website on your browser. Either search for or click on the channel you want to block. Click on their Channel Name.



Your browser will now redirect you to their home page. Click the About option.

Click on the Flag icon.

Click on the Block User option.

On the dialogue box, click Submit.

Note: Doing this will stop YouTube from recommending the videos from this channel. However, the channel won’t be entirely blocked as you can still search for the username.

On Mobile Phones (Android/iPhone)

Go to the YouTube App. Either search for or click on the channel you want to block. Once you click on the channel, you will be redirected to their home page. Click the three dots present at the top of your screen.

Click on the Block User option.

On the dialogue box, click the Block option.

Note: Similar to the YouTube browser, you can find the blocked channel if you search for it’s username.

How to Block Recommended Channels On YouTube?

You might see random videos being recommended on your YouTube Homepage. If you want to block the channel/video recommendation, you can directly block those channels.

Go to the video you don’t want in your recommendation Click on the three dots present in the right corner of the video.

Select the Don’t recommend Channel option.



How to Block Channel On YouTube Kids?​​

If your kids are using YouTube Kids, as a parent, you may want to block some channels that you don’t want them to see.

Go to the YouTube Kids app or browser. Either search for or click on the video/channel you want to block. Tap once on the video (Only on your mobile phone). Click the three dots present at the top of your screen.

Select Block this Channel option.



How to Block YouTube Commenters on Your Channel?

If someone is harassing you or leaving mean comments on your videos, you can block that user from making any more comments on your videos.

The blocking process is similar on PC and Mobile phones.

Go to the YouTube App or Browser. Go to the comment you want to block Put your cursor in the right corner of the comment. The three dots appear.

Click on the Hide user from channel option

With this, the comment left by this user won’t show up in your channel.

Related Questions

Is It Possible to Block Inappropriate Words or Spam Links on YouTube?

If you want to block certain words in your account, you can set them in advance. If you set this, it will automatically send any future comment with inappropriate words to review. You can also stop people from spamming external links in your comment section as well.

Click on your profile icon at the top of your screen.

Click on Your Channel > Manage Videos

It will redirect you to the YouTube studio page. Go to the Settings icon at the bottom left corner of your screen.

A dialogue box appears. Click on the Community option.

Scroll down under the Automated Filters option. Go to the Block Words section

Type the words you want to block. Enter commas after each word. With this, if a user leaves a comment with the blocked words, it will be held for your review. Check the Block Links box right below.

With this, comments with external spam links will be blocked and held for your review.

Note: This feature is only available on your PCs.

How Do I Check if Someone Has Blocked Me on YouTube?

If you think a YouTuber has blocked you, go to their comment section. As long as you are able to comment on the videos of that channel, you are not blocked. Your account has been blocked if you can see other people commenting but you are unable to do the same.

Is It Possible to Block Someone on YouTube Live Chat?

Yes, it is very much possible. You can block a user by hovering your mouse over the right corner of their message.

Three dots will appear on your screen. Click on it and you will see the Block option.

Tap on the block option.

With this, that user won’t be able to send more messages on live chat.