Alongside personal use, Gmail has proved to be beneficial for many businesses. From sending mass emails to periodic newsletters, it isn’t unlikely for users to get spammed with an inbox full of emails. Gmail provides limited storage space of 15GB, so you would want to block senders that send emails you do not wish to view.

If you wish to block emails on Gmail, allow this article to guide you. In this article, we have mentioned the ways to block emails on Gmail. Later in this article, we have also included alternate routes to stop seeing emails from a user on Gmail.

How to Block Emails on Gmail?

There could be many reasons why you would want to block emails on Gmail. Asides from personal reasons, you would like to block them for security reasons. You must consider blocking the sender if you constantly receive malicious emails from the same sender that looks like spam or phishing.

We have gathered two ways you can block emails on Gmail. You could select the sender’s email from your Gmail inbox or manually search them up and then block them. When you block a user on Gmail, all emails you receive from them in the future will be sent to the Spam folder.

Depending on the method more viable to you, refer to one of these methods to block emails on your Gmail.

Through Gmail Inbox

If you can locate the email from the user you wish to block easily in your inbox, you can refer to this method. You can view up to 50 recent emails on a single page from your inbox, so if you recently received an email from the user, follow these steps to block them from your inbox on Gmail.

On Website

If you wish to block emails on Gmail using a desktop, we recommend you use the web version of Gmail. Here are the steps you can follow to block a sender from Gmail’s website:

Launch your browser. Navigate to Gmail and log in to your account. From the inbox, open an email from the sender you wish to block. Click on the vertical three-dot menu and select Block (sender’s name).

Select Block from the confirmation message to complete this process.



On Mobile App

Android and iOS users can use the mobile application of Gmail to block emails. You can download the Playstore for Android and App Store for iOS.

Open the Gmail app. From the inbox, select the email sent by the user you want to block. Select the vertical three-dot menu and tap Block (sender’s name).



Through Search

If you are having trouble locating the user from your inbox, you can manually look them up from the Gmail settings. You can create a filter to block the senders that meet your criteria using settings. This is an intelligent tool if you want to block a specific sender or emails with certain attachments.

If you wish to create such filters to block particular emails, follow these steps:

Launch your browser, then navigate to Gmail. If you haven’t already, fill in your credentials to log in to your account. Select the cogwheel icon on the top-right corner of the screen.

Head to See all settings.

Select the Filters and Blocked Addresses tab. Click on Create a New Filter.

In the window, enter the following details. You can skip a few if you wish, but the more information you enter, the more accurate the filter will be: From : Enter the sender you wish to block’s email.

: Enter the sender you wish to block’s email. To : Enter the email of the recipient.

: Enter the email of the recipient. Subject : If there is an email subject you wish to block, enter it here.

: If there is an email subject you wish to block, enter it here. Has the words : Enter keywords you want to block.

: Enter keywords you want to block. Doesn’t have : Type the keywords the email you want to block doesn’t have.

: Type the keywords the email you want to block doesn’t have. Size : Set a size.

: Set a size. Has attachment/ Don’t include chats: If the email you’re looking to block has any of these, select the box next to them.

Select Search. From the search results, click on the email from the sender you want to block. Click on the vertical three-dot menu and select Block (user).



How Can I Stop Viewing Emails Without Blocking the Sender?

If you do not wish to block the sender but still want to stop viewing the emails from the sender, you can unsubscribe to mass emails or manually send the email to the spam folder.

Unsubscribe Email

When you choose to unsubscribe, you will still receive the email from the sender but not from the email chain. If you wish to stop viewing a mass email, for instance, a newsletter, you can unsubscribe from the email following these steps:

Open your browser, then head to Gmail. Select the email from your inbox. Next to the username, select the Unsubscribe option.

Select Unsubscribe from the window to confirm your action.

Mark Email as Spam

Marking an email as spam will move your email from the inbox to the spam folder. This will clear your inbox of emails you do not wish to view and contribute to productivity. Here are the steps you can follow to mark an email as spam on Gmail: