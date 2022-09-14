How to Block Private Numbers on iPhone or Android?

Whenever you get a call from only a name that says ‘Private number’ and there’s no photo or any other detail, it’s never a good sign. These types of calls are usually always from spammers or potential hackers. Picking up such risky calls can lead to data loss and other security risks. What’s worse is that they’re completely anonymous, and you can’t call them back.

So, you’re only left with the choice to block them entirely. Although blocking may not prevent voicemail messages from private numbers, it’s a lot safer when you don’t get any calls. Fortunately, you can block such risky callers on Android with a few easy steps.

How to Block Private Numbers on Android?

Thankfully, Android provides you with a direct option to block private numbers. But it’s worth noting that some settings may differ depending on your Android version. Here’s how you can do it:

Using Default Phone App

Open the Phone app. Tap on the three-dotted menu in the top-right corner. Then, go to Settings.

Now, tap on Block numbers.

Slide the toggle to enable Block unknown/private numbers.



Now, whenever you get a call from a private number, Android will automatically detect it and block it beforehand. If you can’t find this option on your phone, you may need to install a third-party app.

Using Google Phone App

If you use the Phone app by Google, the steps to block private or unidentified calls are the same regardless of your Android model.

Open the Google phone app and then go to Settings by tapping on the three-dotted menu.

Go to Blocked Numbers.

Slide the toggle to turn on the option that says Unknown. You can also see a message underneath it that says Block calls from unidentified callers.



How to Block Private Numbers on iPhone?

Unlike Android, the iPhone doesn’t have a direct option to block private numbers specifically. There is an option called Call Blocking and identification that will silence calls from potential spam calls. But it varies depending on which carrier you’re using. Here’s how you can turn it on:

Tap on Settings and then open Phone.

You’ll get two similar options, Silence Unknown Callers and Call Blocking & Identification. The first option will silence calls that only have numbers and aren’t saved in your Contacts. Tap on it and slide the toggle to turn it on.

You’ll get different settings in the Call Blocking and Identification option depending on your carrier. However, it also works with Caller ID apps. If you have such apps on your phone, you can turn this option on to allow access to those apps.

How to Avoid Getting Spam or Calls From Private Numbers?

The sources of these dangerous calls are hard to pinpoint. So, there are no set rules on how you can effectively avoid getting spam calls. But, there are a few ways you can possibly prevent these calls.

Clicking on random links or installing suspicious apps can be a medium for hackers to get your data and spam you with calls. So, check for such apps and uninstall them entirely. Out of most apps, it’s very common to get spam calls on WhatsApp. So, check if that’s the same case with you and immediately block such callers on WhatsApp.

It’s also helpful to be cautious when giving out our contact numbers to new people. This is because strangers can get a hold of our number and call you by making their number private.