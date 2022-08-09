How to Block Shows on Netflix? Here’s How to Do It

Do you want to block a show or a movie on Netflix to prevent your children from watching it? Though Netflix has great shows for kids, they equally have contents that aren’t best suited for them.

When you block shows on Netflix, it restricts them from appearing on the search bar, which won’t allow you to watch them.

However, make sure to install the latest version of Netflix to restrict a show or two if you use the Netflix application.

How to Block a Netflix Show?

Blocking a show feature is basically used for those children below 18 who can’t watch explicit shows. This feature helps your children avoid R-rated shows at a young age. Even though Netflix is the same on almost all devices, you can access it in two ways.

Either by getting the application from the store or streaming from the web browser. This might not be possible for Netflix applications on mobile phones. However, we have mentioned the steps to block a show on Netflix in two different ways down below.

For the Windows Application

Here’s how you can block shows on Netflix using its application.

Open the Netflix application on your device Tap on the Three Dot icon and select Settings Click on the Account Details option. Netflix website will open on your default browser

Scroll down to Profile and Parental Control and select your account Tap on the Down Arrow and tap on Change under Viewing restriction

Type in your Account Password and click on the Continue button Scroll down and type in the name of the show you want to block on Netflix under the Title Restriction For XX. A popup dialogue box will appear. Select the show from there and click on the Save button. A message saying “Viewing Registration Saved” will appear in the green box on your screen.

This way, you can block multiple shows on your Netflix profile under profile and parental control settings on your Netflix application. It prevents you from watching the blocked shows from your profile.

From the Website

Follow the steps below to block shows on Netflix using a web browser.

Tap on your Profile icon and click on the Account option Scroll down and tap on your account under Profile and Parental Control

Click on the Down Arrow and tap on Change for Viewing Restriction Type your password and click on Continue Under Title Restriction for XX, type in the name of the show Click on the show below on the popup and click on Save



Following these steps will let you block a certain show from your profile. When viewing this show, an error code saying “Pardon the Interruption – the owner of this account – whoever pays this bill – has restricted what can be watched based on maturity ratings or content.” appears on your screen.

How to Set Maturity Restriction on Netflix?

On the condition that you want to protect your children from viewing mature content, you can set a maturing rating on your kid’s profile. Supposing that your kid is ten years old, you can set the rating to 7+ and below for their profile.

Click on your child’s profile icon and press on the Account option Scroll down and press the down arrow beside the account name and click on Change under Viewing Restriction Enter your account password and select the 7+ option

Scroll down and click on the Save button

You can also turn on the kid’s account feature where your kids can only watch shows that are just for the kids.

How to Unblock Shows on Netflix?

If you want to unblock the shows you had blocked before, you must follow the same steps from above and click on the cross beside the show’s name.

Open your account Profile and Parental Control section Click on the Change option under Viewing Restriction Insert your account’s password and scroll down to Title Restriction XX Below the search bar, tap on the Cross Mark on the shows that you want to unblock

Click on the Save option

You can also create a four-digit pin for your profile to give more privacy to your account. It will only ask for pins for those shows under the viewing restriction. It will allow your children to watch only those shows suitable for their age group.