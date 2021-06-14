Gmail is generally the app that is flooded with notifications. Email from an unwanted account is the last thing anyone wants to say. If you are wondering how to block someone on Gmail permanently, fortunately, it’s really simple. All you need to do is go to the message from the sender and block them from the settings.

Blocking someone does not, however, mean that you stop getting messages from them. Before we move on to this simple tutorial, let’s understand what the feature does.

What happens when you block someone on Gmail?

Gmail will not notify the sender that you have blocked them

They can still send messages to you. However, those messages will be stored in your spam folder

You can still send them messages, but the conversation thread will be in the spam folder

The older conversations will not be deleted from your inbox

If the sender replies to an old conversation, it will go to the spam folder and not the inbox

If you are looking for a way to stop getting messages from someone altogether, you should check how to unsubscribe someone on Gmail. If it is an issue of spam or security concern, we recommend that you report them as well. We have covered it briefly at the end of this article as well.

Now that we’ve understood what blocking a person on Gmail means, let’s get to the quick and easy tutorial.

How to block someone on Gmail from your computer

From the browser of your preference, go to gmail.com. Go to the message sent by the sender you want to block If you are having difficulty finding the specific message, you can look on the search icon and type their email/subject/or anything you remember from their mail.

When you open the mail, you should see three dots in the upper-right corner. Click on it.

From the drop-down menu, select Unblock <Sender’s name>.

A dialog box will appear asking you to confirm your choice. Click on Block.



You’ve successfully blocked them permanently! Good riddance?

How to block someone on Gmail from your Android/iOs

Open the Gmail App on your device. Go to the message sent by the sender you want to block If you are having difficulty finding the specific message, you can look on the search icon and type their email/subject / or anything you remember from their mail. When you open the message, you should see three dots in the upper-right corner. Click on it. From the drop-down menu, select Block



These steps will work on your phone, tablet, or iPad on both Android and iOs.

What to do if you accidentally block someone on Gmail?

We’ve covered how to block someone on Gmail. But what if you did it accidentally or no longer want them unblocked? Don’t worry; you can repeat the same steps to unblock them.

Go to Gmail.

Go to the message sent by the sender you want to unblock. The messages sent by them after you’ve blocked them will be in the spam folder, so you can start looking for them there. If you are having difficulty finding the specific message, you can look on the search icon and type their email/subject/or anything you remember from their mail. When you open the message, you should see a banner on top which says that you’ve blocked them. Click on Unblock Sender.



5. A dialog box will appear asking you to confirm your choice. Click on Unblock.

Voila, that’s it! Quick and easy steps to block someone you don’t want to see in your mailing list and unblock them if your wishes have changed!

How to Unsubscribe to Someone On Gmail

If you wish to stop receiving spam messages from a sender altogether, here is what you can do:

Open the message from the sender you no longer wish to receive the emails from Look for an Unsubscribe button. They should generally be right next to the sender’s mail address or at the end of an email.

You should be unsubscribed by doing the above steps in many cases. However, Depending on the mailer, there might be other processes too. Usually, you will be redirected to another website, where they will ask a few questions like your reasons for unsubscribing. Once you confirm your choice, you will no longer receive any spam mails from them.

How To Report Someone On Gmail

Gmail also provides the option of reporting an email address. If you are receiving unnecessary spam messages, you can report Spam. Additionally, if the emails look suspicious and ask for your personal information, credit card information, login credentials, etc., you can also report phishing. Here’s how you do it:

Open the message from the sender that you want to report Click on the three dots at the top right of the mail Select Report Spam or Report Phishing based on the mail

From the dialog box that appears next, confirm your choice.

Final Words

Next time you want to get rid of a pesky email and no longer see their messages, we hope you know what to do! Fortunately, apps like Gmail have made the entire process so easy.

